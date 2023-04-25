I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Not only have the Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers maintained their crisp color amid city living (essentially a miracle), but they've made me feel effortlessly cool. I actually received one of my top five favorite compliments in them—I'll set the scene.

It was a super-hot Friday in July, and I was meeting my dear friend and her 2-year-old at a park in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. You see, her daughter goes to a preschool where they speak French to the bébés, and my friend said my sneakers made me look like one of the French moms she sees at the preschool. That was a long-winded way of saying these shoes are très chic.

And of course, I wouldn't be recommending these puppies if they weren't super comfortable. That's saying something because I walk everywhere. (Hey, a hot girl walk supports a healthy heart.) The cork insole provides just the right amount of arch support and cushioning—but it doesn't make the vegan sneakers too heavy or clunky. In fact, these are actually by far the lightest sneakers in my collection, which means they are the easiest to throw on and the most enjoyable to wear all day.

My only warning is that the lower cut of the shoe's design requires special no-see socks, if you prefer a no-sock look. However, it's a small price to pay for a sneaker that looks good with any outfit.