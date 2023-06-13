I Walk 12,000+ Steps Per Day In These Sneakers (& They're Finally Back In Stock)

A few months ago, I traveled to Tulum and wore these vegan sneakers (fresh out of the box) to the airport. The IBI Low Sneakers are so easy to slip on and off that I knew security would be a breeze. What I didn't expect, though, was the amount of use I'd get out of them over the course of the trip itself.

I fully expected my Cariumas to stay tucked away in the shoe compartment of my suitcase until I laced up for my flight home—it was a beach vacation, after all. To my surprise, I barely took these sneakers off the whole trip. Even in 90-degree-Fahrenheit heat, my feet stayed cool thanks to the breathable knit fabric. Even better, I still got the comfort and support of a reliable pair of shoes.

Fast-forward a few months, and my Cariumas are easily the most-worn sneakers in my arsenal. Living in a walking city, I log an average of 5 miles each day, and (as a marathon runner) I'm incredibly picky about what I wear on my feet. My preference? A shoe so lightweight I forget I'm wearing it. These hit the nail on the head.