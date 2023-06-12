“If there's a pill you could take that will reduce your all-cause mortality by 50%, you can give it to your whole family, and it's free, everyone’s going to take that pill,” says Kelly.

It turns out, that “pill” does exist—it’s walking 8,000 steps a day4 . “The research is very clear that when people walk just 8,000 steps, they get the lion’s share of benefits. Not 10,000 steps. Not 12,000 [steps]… 8,000 steps,” Kelly adds.

It sounds simple, yet the majority of people miss the mark. The problem, according to the Starretts, is that many folks exercise for an hour or two per day and—either cardio or strength training—and think that’s enough to check their “movement box.” However, “it turns out to be not enough total movement in the day,” Juliet notes. Rather, the move is to, well, move all day, every day.

Once you start walking regularly, “then you can start to dress this thing up,” says Kelly. For example, he likes to practice breathwork while walking his daughter to school (a ten second inhale, hold, then a nose-only exhale) to simultaneously increase his CO2 tolerance. “Those walks became very, very intense,” he recounts.

In another instance, Juliet chose to carry a 30-pound rock on her walk to increase her strength. However you decide to level up, just make sure you have a baseline routine down to a T.