Routines

Are The Allbirds Tree Runners Worth The Hype? My Honest Review

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 09, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
allbirds tree runners review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
March 09, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Every spring my shoe collection goes through a changing of the guards—but there’s one lace-up sneaker that always remains. The Allbirds Tree Runners are lightweight and comfortable—earring the sneaker a starring role in my lineup for far longer than any other pair.

Hot take: While these comfy and sustainable shoes have developed a reputation as the best travel sneaker, I think the Allbirds Tree Runners are better fit for walking, bopping around town, and running errands. And podiatrists approve of them as well. 

Keep reading to learn why I think everyone should own a pair of Allbirds Tree Runners, plus a few caveats to keep in mind.

Allbirds Tree Runners

allbirds tree runners review

Don't want to scroll? Here's what you need to know:

  • I’ve owned the Allbirds Tree Runners for seven years now and I wear them regularly on long walks and out for errands.
  • I walk 12,000+ steps per day and the Allbirds Tree Runners never cause any discomfort or aches.
  • The lightweight design is breathable enough for hot weather, but the eucalyptus pulp fabric and Merino wool insoles are thermoregulating to keep your feet warm in the cold.
  • With recycled and sustainable materials, the Allbirds Tree Runners have a lower carbon footprint than most others in my (large) collection.
  • I only replace my Allbirds every year or so—and I love how well they hold up in between. Bonus: They’re machine-washable.
allbirds tree runners review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

6 reasons everyone should try the Allbirds Tree Runners

They’re podiatrist-approved

Holistic podatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, previously told mindbodygreen that he likes the Allbirds Tree Runners because they align with his natural approach. “The flexibility allows for natural muscle function and engages the foot in stability of its own rather than from a stiff and more rigid shoe that disables a lot of intrinsic muscle activity,” he explained.

Podiatrist tip: Kornfeld says the Allbirds Tree Runners easily fit any custom orthotics he prescribes for his patients

They’re lightweight & breathable

Before I started wearing the Tree Runners, I was a fan of the brand’s original design, the Wool Runners. And what truly sets the Tree Runners apart is their breathable, lightweight design.

The Allbirds Tree Runners weigh about 8.6 ounces, which is significantly lighter than the majority of my shoe collection.

Thanks to the thermoregulating materials, I’m able to comfortably wear these shoes year-round—but these shoes shine in warmer weather. As soon as the temperatures begin to rise, they become my footwear MVP.

They’re sustainable

Let me pause to explain the significance of that factor. Traditional footwear is far from eco-friendly. Allbirds , however, was one of the first brands to truly prioritize the environment—and the Tree Runners are one of the brand’s most sustainable designs.

The upper is made from FSC-certified eucalyptus tree fiber, the midsole from sugar-cane based carbon negative EVA, and the heel lining from Merino wool. Even the eyelets are bio-based and the shoelaces are made from recycled plastic bottles.

Each year when I replace my Tree Runners, I feel good about the fact that I’m posing minimal harm on the environment. Plus, the brand takes old shoes off your hands to recycle them properly.

They’re comfortable on long walks

When you live in a walking city like I do, comfort is of the utmost importance—and the Tree Runners deliver on this front, too. I particularly love that they’re comfortable right out of the box, with no break-in time needed.

They’re not the most cushioned (especially when you compare them to another pair I love, the KLAWs), but the soft insole keeps my feet comfy even on long walks. I average about 12,000 steps per day, and I’ve never once complained of foot pain when wearing my Allbirds (which is why they survive my shoe overhaul year after year).

allbirds tree runners review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They’re easy to slip on and off

The Tree Runnerss are a lace-up shoe, but their flexible design makes them easy to slip on and off. I actually rarely untie mine, and I often reach for them when I’m running out the door in a hurry.

This factor alone is why many people call the Tree Runners the best travel shoes—but I’ll get into why I disagree in a few minutes.

They’re machine-washable

I’ve spent my fair share of time with a magic eraser to my favorite sneakers, and a pair that’s machine washable is truly the answer to my prayers. I toss my Tree Runners in the wash on a gently cycle about once every three months and they come out looking almost new. 

Just make sure you give yourself time to lay them out to air dry! It takes about 24 hours for mine to dry completely.

They’re surprisingly durable

For a shoe that’s so lightweight, the Allbirds Tree Runners continue to shock me with their durability. Even when I’m going through a phase of wearing mine daily, these shoes still hold up better than most others I own.

On average, I wear my Tree Runners two to three times per week—and I only replace them once every year or so.

allbirds tree runners review
Image by mbg creative

What I'd change about the Allbirds Tree Runners

The verdict? I love my Tree Runners. But there are a few things I’d change.

They’re not the most supportive

Nelya Lobkova, Surgical Podiatrist, founder of Step Up Footcare, previously recommended the Allbirds Tree Runners to mindbodygreen as an “especially comfortable option” for people with bunions or hammertoes (it’s me, hi!). But she noted that they are relatively unsupportive—and I have to agree.

The Tree Runners keep my feet supported on long walks and days on my feet, but they’re certainly not supportive enough for running or intense exercise.

They’re stylish, but could be more versatile

I personally love the sleek, minimalist design of the Allbirds Tree Runners. They're available in seven "classic" colorways and there are typically at least five limited edition shades to choose from, so you have a ton of options.

However, I do wish the design was a bit more versatile. While the Tree Runners go with most athleisure and casual outfits, I tend to opt for slightly more elevated designs (like the Cariuma Ocas) when I’m going to the office or out for social events. 

In fact, this is why I don’t necessarily think the Allbirds Tree Runners are the best travel shoes. Yes, they’re lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and aesthetically pleasing—but I prefer a travel shoe to be more versatile for a variety of outfits.

They're not available in half sizes

Can someone please tell me why not every shoe is available in half sizes? As a 7.5 girlie, I get super frustrated when I have to make the decision to go up to an 8 or down to a 7. The brand (and most reviews I've read) recommends opting for the nearest size up, but I personally find the 7 to be a better fit

The good news is if your pair doesn't fit, you have 30 days to return or exchange unworn or lightly worn Allbirds.

Are the Allbirds Tree Runners worth it?

Yes, the Allbirds Tree Runners are absolutely worth it. There’s a reason why I repurchase these shoes every year. 

At $98, they’re more affordable than any sneaker in my collection—and they don’t sacrifice quality. They’re durable, comfortable, and cute, not to mention more sustainable than the mass majority of shoes.

Allbirds Tree Runners

allbirds tree runners review

The takeaway

I own more than a dozen pairs of sneakers, but I’ve had my Allbirds Tree Runners for longer than any style in my collection. The comfy, lightweight-yet-durable design never lets me down—and if you’ve been considering hopping on the Allbirds train, I promise you won’t regret finally investing in a pair.

Want more shoe recs? Check out our list of the best walking shoes for women, per podiatrist guidelines (yup, you'll find the Tree Runners there as well).

more Movement
