Cariuma Review + Our Top Picks, Tested By Our Editors
It’s a fact: Our editorial team hoards sneakers. As a group of women who value movement, comfort, sustainability, and (of course) style, it was only a matter of time before we rallied for a full Cariuma review.
We’ve been shouting about our favorite Cariuma styles for years now, but we’re not the only ones. These eco-friendly sneakers have been worn by celebrities like Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, and Jon Hamm—and they sell out regularly.
Some brands have just one or two standout picks, but Cariumas check all our boxes, style after style. Let us tell you why.
What is Cariuma?
Cariuma launched in 2018 and has since released an array of chic men’s and women’s shoes, including classic lace-up sneakers, slip-ons, high tops, low tops, skateboarding shoes, and limited release collaborations. There’s truly a style for everyone.
But there’s more to love about the brand than the designs themselves. Our team favors Cariuma for its dedication to bettering the environment, too.
With natural, recycled, eco-friendly materials, solar-powered warehouses, sustainable packaging, and carbon-neutral shipping, Cariuma sets itself apart from most shoe companies in a big way.
What are Cariuma sneakers made from?
Every Cariuma sneaker is 100% vegan. Materials vary from shoe to shoe, with one common thread: sustainability. The brand’s signature removable insole is made from memory foam, bio-based cork, and momona oil.
Cariuma uses materials like organic cotton cavas, natural rubber, recycled PET, green EVA from sugarcane, and bamboo. Leather designs are made with premium leather sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries, and Cariuma holds additional certifications from the Forest Stewardship Council, OEKO-TEX, and Global Recycled Standard.
What’s more, the materials are extremely high-quality. A few of our team members have been wearing their Cariumas for over a year and they’re still holding up. I personally walk over 12,000 steps per day in my IBI Lows, and they look fresh as ever.
Our top picks from Cariuma:
OCA Low
Colorways:15
Materials:Cotton canvas, rubber, mamona oil, bio-based foam, cork, recycled plastics, organic cotton
Sizes:5-13half sizes available
Mindbodygreen executive editor, Hannah Margaret Allen, tested these sustainable shoes and they quickly became a wardrobe staple. She’e been wearing them for over a year and says they provide sufficient arch support and look “undeniably chic.” They’re stylish, sustainable, and supportive—a true trifecta.
The OCA low sneakers are that simple staple you can wear with every outfit. They’ve garnered over 8,000 reviews on the Cariuma website and still maintain a 4.8 (out of five) overall rating.
Allen notes that these shoes are actually the lighest in her collection, making them the easiest to throw on and most enjoyable to wear all day. The best part? They only cost $79.
Just note, the lower cut of the shoe does require no-show socks, if you prefer the no-sock look.
Salvas
Colorways:9
Materials:LWG-certified leather, recycled mesh, natural rubber, cork, bio-based foam, recycled plastics, organic cotton
Sizes:5-13half sizes available
One of the best shoes for standing all day, the Cariuma Salvas are a top pick in the mindbodygreen office. Deputy editor, Braelyn Wood, dubbed these chunky sneakers the perfect option for wide feet.
These leather style manages to be roomy, while still looking sleek. The ethically-sourced materials hug the foot gently without any uncomfortable rubbing. In fact, Wood says these actually elongate the look of her foot.
You often get style or comfort, but these sneakers have both. Cariuma’s signature bio foam insole is akin to walking on clouds, with cushioning in the heel collar, too, to maintain ankle support and prevent blisters.
Advertisement
IBI Low
Colorways:17
Materials:Bamboo, recycled PET, bio-based memory foam, cork, mamona oil, green EVA made from sugarcane, recycled plastics
Sizes:5-13half sizes available
I (the writer!) run marathons and I'm extremely picky about what I put on my feet, even when I'm not training. To even gain a spot on my shoe rack, a sneaker has to be comfortable, supportive, and durable enough to withstand a lot of walking.
With a fairly minimalist design, the IBI Low sneakers had me skeptical at first—but these sleek shoes have become the pair I reach for day after day. I walk at least 12,000 steps in them daily, and they still look and feel as good as when I first opened the box.
The stretchy material molds to your foot, but still feels lightweight and breezy enough for even the hottest summer days. They sneakers are also still somehow crisp and white, but I love knowing I can toss the shoes directly in the wash if they do start to show some wear.
While, yes, comfort and support is key, I still value style—and the IBI Lows go with every outfit in my closet. I don them with athleisure, jeans, and dresses. They've even become my go-to travel sneaker.
OCA High
Colorways:4
Materials:Cotton canvas, rubber, mamona oil, bio-based foam, cork, recycled plastics, organic cotton
Sizes:5-13half sizes available
The OCA high tops were put to the test by mindbodygreen spirituality and relationships editor, Sarah Regan. She was searching for a pair of white summer sneakers and was drawn to these for their cool, yet not too flashy, design.
“I literally moved apartments in these shoes (boxes, bags, and all), and was able to stay on my feet all day with no complaints,” Regan says.
She loves the fact that they comfortable, flexible material doesn’t pinch her feet, but recommends wearing higher socks to avoid rubbing around the ankle (they are high tops, after all).
Like every Cariuma tester on our team, Regan adds that she gets compliments every time she wears these—which, of course, never hurts.
If you’re looking for a style to breakout from a standard low top shoe, you can’t go wrong with the OCA Highs.
Advertisement
IBI Slip-On
Colorways:10
Materials:Bamboo, recycled PET, bio-based foam, cork, mamona oil, green EVA made from sugarcane
Sizes:5-13half sizes available
Our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood, also tested these slip-on shoes in hopes of finding a shoe to throw on for quick trips to the grocery store, laundromat, and other local errands. She was pleasantly surprised to find that the slip-on design is not just convenient, it’s incredibly comfortable.
The sustainable design is made for more than just quick errands. In fact, Wood walked five miles the first day she wore these, with no blisters, discomfort, or sliding to speak of.
Contrary to most slip-on styles, Cariuma’s IBI Slip-Ons have great arch support. That’s thanks to the vegan insole made from bio-based foam, cork, and momonal oil. The insole is even removable, in case you want to use your own custom orthotics.
These lightweight shoes are not constricting, either. In fact, Wood says the breathable bamboo knit hugs the foot just right, making the sneakers feel almost weightless.
What we look for in a sneaker
Anytime you shop for new shoes, you’ll want to be mindful of your foot type, use case, and any existing foot conditions. If you’re dealing with any kind of pain, it’s always best to speak with a podiatrist.
Once you have a solid understanding of whether your feet are flat or arched, wide or narrow, and so on, there are a few factors we always prioritize when searching for those perfect sneakers: durability, materials, style, comfort, and cost. Our team kept all of the above in mind when testing these Cariumas.
The takeaway
We’re picky about what we put on our feet, and Cariumas continue to pass our sneaker tests with flying colors. The brand has a style for everyone—and we love its commitment to sustainability. Seriously, we can’t recommend these chic, eco-friendly shoes enough.