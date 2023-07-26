It’s a fact: Our editorial team hoards sneakers. As a group of women who value movement, comfort, sustainability, and (of course) style, it was only a matter of time before we rallied for a full Cariuma review.

We’ve been shouting about our favorite Cariuma styles for years now, but we’re not the only ones. These eco-friendly sneakers have been worn by celebrities like Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, and Jon Hamm—and they sell out regularly.

Some brands have just one or two standout picks, but Cariumas check all our boxes, style after style. Let us tell you why.