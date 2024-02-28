Mindbodygreen executive editor, Hannah Margaret Allen, tested these sustainable shoes and they quickly became a wardrobe staple. She’e been wearing them for over a year and says they provide sufficient arch support and look “undeniably chic.” They’re stylish, sustainable, and supportive—a true trifecta.

The OCA low sneakers are that simple staple you can wear with every outfit. They’ve garnered over 8,000 reviews on the Cariuma website and still maintain a 4.8 (out of five) overall rating.

Allen notes that these shoes are actually the lighest in her collection, making them the easiest to throw on and most enjoyable to wear all day. The best part? They only cost $79.

Just note, the lower cut of the shoe does require no-show socks, if you prefer the no-sock look.