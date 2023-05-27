The Cariuma IBI Slip-Ons Are So Comfy, I Can Walk 5+ Miles In Them
Every spring my footwear goes through the annual changing of the guards. I swap chunky boots for comfy white sneakers, preparing for the warm summer days ahead. But this year I decided to forgo basic white sneakers for the Cariuma’s IBI Slip-Ons—and my feet have never been happier.
The sustainable sneaker brand first popped onto my radar a few years ago, and I’ve been a loyal fan of the Salvas style ever since. But I was craving a new look this summer, and I secretly hoped to find a style that was a little easier to put on than sneakers. Sometimes I just want to slip out the door without the hassle of tying up laces.
Advertisement
The IBI Slip-Ons were my perfect solution. Designed with the same breathable materials as the original IBI sneaker, the vegan style ditches laces in favor of a pull-on design that slips on and off in a matter of seconds. And my favorite part? You don't have to compromise on comfort for this convenience.
Why I love the Cariuma IBI Slip-Ons
When the slip-ons first showed up at my door about a month ago, I was initially thrilled by the ease of the slip-on style. I had been searching for a part of comfy kicks that I could wear for my the "just around the corner" errands, like trips to the grocery store, natural wine shop, or laundromat. I was sick of shuffling around in my unsupportive sandals and super excited by the alternative.
But I quickly realized the shoes weren't just convenient, they were incredibly comfortable. In fact, I walked five miles the very first time I wore the slip-ons out of my apartment.
It wasn’t intentional. A long-distance friend was calling to catch up, and I wanted to multi-task with my daily movement. (After all, it’s a proven exercise for longevity.) Normally, I’d lace up my running shoes, but I wanted to put my new shoes to the test.
I fully expected to get blisters or to discover that the stretchy upper material had too much give, allowing my foot to slip and slide around. Instead my feet felt perfectly supported for all 11,231 steps, with not a single blister in sight.
Since that first fateful day with my IBI Slip-Ons, I’ve retired my Salvas. The IBIs are officially go-to shoes for quick trips out of the house, including walks to the dog park and treks to the Pilates studio. I also highly recommend for hot yoga; they're something incredibly freeing about not shoving your sweaty feet back into socks.
How the Cariuma IBI Slip-Ons are made
If you’ve ever worn a slip-on sneaker before, you’d know they’re not always comfortable. My early 20s were dedicated to Vans, until I was forced to give up the style for lack of arch support. These Slip-Ons defy the odds.
The style has Cariuma’s signature vegan insole, which is made with a combination of memory foam, cork, and momona oil. The design is not only sustainable but extremely lightweight—so you get support without extra added weight and width. Plus, the insole is totally removable for those who prefer custom orthotics.
My favorite part of the slip-on is the bamboo knit upper. The eco-friendly material hugs the foot just right, unlike most slip-ons that feel like a boa constrictor is attacking your foot. It keeps the sneakers feeling almost airless (sans the chunky sole adding support and stability).
I also love that the knit material is super breathable. As a self-proclaimed heavy sweater, I just know my feet are going to appreciate the gentle breeze in these kicks on the hot summer days ahead. (And if I’m being honest, I’m also going to love that the slip-ons are machine washable on these same hot sweaty days.)
Advertisement
The takeaway
I’ve officially ditched my white sneakers this summer for a pair of Cariuma’s IBI Slip-Ons, and I think more people should be doing it. The sustainable shoes combine comfort, support, and convenience into a single style that’s machine-washable and trendy enough to pair with bike shorts, linen pants, or activewear dresses. Snag your pair now and plant two trees—your feet will thank you.
Advertisement
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.