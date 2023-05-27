When the slip-ons first showed up at my door about a month ago, I was initially thrilled by the ease of the slip-on style. I had been searching for a part of comfy kicks that I could wear for my the "just around the corner" errands, like trips to the grocery store, natural wine shop, or laundromat. I was sick of shuffling around in my unsupportive sandals and super excited by the alternative.

But I quickly realized the shoes weren't just convenient, they were incredibly comfortable. In fact, I walked five miles the very first time I wore the slip-ons out of my apartment.

It wasn’t intentional. A long-distance friend was calling to catch up, and I wanted to multi-task with my daily movement. (After all, it’s a proven exercise for longevity.) Normally, I’d lace up my running shoes, but I wanted to put my new shoes to the test.

I fully expected to get blisters or to discover that the stretchy upper material had too much give, allowing my foot to slip and slide around. Instead my feet felt perfectly supported for all 11,231 steps, with not a single blister in sight.

Since that first fateful day with my IBI Slip-Ons, I’ve retired my Salvas. The IBIs are officially go-to shoes for quick trips out of the house, including walks to the dog park and treks to the Pilates studio. I also highly recommend for hot yoga; they're something incredibly freeing about not shoving your sweaty feet back into socks.