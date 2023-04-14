The Best Workouts For Longevity & How Often To Do Them, From An MD

Gain practical knowledge about your own health and wellness with this roadmap for greater well-being & a more optimistic outlook on our human potential.

A compelling study showed that one or two weekly sessions of moderate- or vigorous-intensity leisure/recreational activity was all that was necessary to reduce the risk of dying2 from cardiovascular disease (40%), cancer (18%), or something else (30%) compared with inactive individuals.

Weekend warriors are, however, more at risk of injuries3 , including severe and fatal injuries, than individuals who exercise during the week. This could result from (1) prolonged physically-demanding activity that exceeds one’s exercise tolerance level, or (2) lower experience level with the activity. Generalized muscle soreness and lethargy may also be more common. A weekend warrior who experiences a debilitating injury (e.g., broken leg, strained back) may inadvertently become sedentary for an extended period of time.

If this describes you, take some common-sense precautions: Choose a few weekend activities to become skilled in doing; stretch and warm-up before starting; get a good night’s sleep before and after; stay adequately hydrated; wear the appropriate protective gear; and know your limits. And, if possible, do some light exercise during the week—even if that means taking the stairs at work instead of the elevator.