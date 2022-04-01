 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Mental Health
3 Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise, From A Neuroscientist

3 Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise, From A Neuroscientist

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
I'm A Neuroscientist: Try These Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise

Image by Jennifer Heisz / mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 1, 2022 — 9:02 AM

Look, we’ve all been there: You’re familiar with the benefits of regular exercise, you pencil in time for a workout, maybe you even have your sneakers all laced up and ready to go—and yet, you just can’t get yourself to head out the door. You may tell yourself the couch is too comfortable; that new Netflix series is calling your name; or the oft-repeated promise, I’ll start tomorrow. 

Neuroscientist and associate professor of kinesiology Jennifer Heisz, Ph.D., author of Move The Body, Heal The Mind, is well aware of this internal dilemma. In fact, she says it’s a pretty common mindset for those starting a new workout routine. “The reality is that exercising is hard. It's a physical stressor that activates the body,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “And the brain wants to keep the body in a homeostatic, happy place. So you’re working against these two inherent opposing forces.”

However, Heisz notes there are some hacks that can convince your brain to love working out, even before those exercise endorphins make their appearance. Below, find her go-to tricks. 

1. Listen to music before you exercise. 

Sure, you might toss on an energizing playlist on a run or walk, but according to Heisz, listening to your favorite tunes just before heading out the door can inspire you to get moving. “It can stimulate the reward system and start making that connection with movement and enjoyment,” she explains. In fact, research has found that upbeat music increased participant motivation for high-intensity workouts.

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Supports cellular energy production and brain health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(24)
ultimate multivitamin+

See, if you’re starting a new exercise routine, your brain isn’t familiar with the sense of enjoyment you may receive after the fact (thanks to those feel-good endorphins). Over time, your brain might connect exercise with a positive experience; but right now, your brain wants you to stay comfortable and relaxed—which is why you may face a lack of motivation. “Listening to your favorite music can bootstrap that process,” says Heisz. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Swish-and-spit technique. 

“Another trick is the swish-and-spit,” Heisz shares. “Basically, there's some research showing that if you take a swish of a sugary drink in your mouth, it's easier for you to be active.” The study, documented in the journal Human Kinetics, found that when runners swish sugar water in their mouths (without swallowing), they had increased endurance and faster running times.

“The idea is that it convinces the lazy brain that resources are plenty,” says Heisz. “But the trick is you don't actually have to drink it—you can just swish it around in your mouth and that's enough.” Just one final caveat: Artificial sweeteners don’t have the same effect, according to the study. “It has to be real sugar,” Heisz adds. 

3. Fear-buster workout. 

While the above tips are more general workout hacks, this technique is especially helpful for those who struggle with feelings of anxiousness. A lot of people who struggle with this also struggle with the sensitivity of feelings associated with worry or panic, she explains, "like a racing heart and difficulty breathing." Those sensations are similar to how you might feel during vigorous exercise, so your brain might subconsciously fear those high-intensity workouts. 

In this case, Heisz recommends a technique called the “fear-buster workout,” which includes a light to moderate walk with a very short sprint at the end. Why does this work? Well, that light to moderate exercise increases a brain-resilience factor called neuropeptide Y. “It's a protective factor from the damaging effects of stress,” says Heisz. 

After you build up that neuropeptide Y, the theory is that your brain becomes more resilient to tolerate that short sprint at the end. The intense burst of exercise, "essentially acts like an exposure therapy,” Heisz explains. “They're getting used to feeling their heart race and that difficulty breathing, but it’s in this safe space where their brain is infused with resiliency, and it seems OK. Exposing themselves to these intense feelings, watching them come and go, and realizing they're safe is really therapeutic.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

The hardest part about starting a new exercise routine is actually, well, starting—from there, your brain will gradually associate those happy endorphins with the workout itself. Try Heisz’s workout hacks to motivate your brain and body in the beginning, then browse our library of at-home routines to find one you love.

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(24)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Supports cellular energy production and brain health.*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Supports cellular energy production and brain health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(24)
ultimate multivitamin+
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

I Study Cognition & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Herb For Brain Health

Jamie Schneider
I Study Cognition & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Herb For Brain Health
Integrative Health

Do CBD Drinks Actually Calm You Down?* Here's What To Look For

Emma Loewe
Do CBD Drinks Actually Calm You Down?* Here's What To Look For
Beauty

This Unlikely Product Can Fluff Your Eyebrows As Effectively As Brow Gel

Jamie Schneider
This Unlikely Product Can Fluff Your Eyebrows As Effectively As Brow Gel
Love

I'm A Dating Coach & This Is What Everyone Gets Wrong About Flirting

Clara Artschwager
I'm A Dating Coach & This Is What Everyone Gets Wrong About Flirting
Integrative Health

Apparently, This Is The Absolute Worst Time To Use Mouthwash

Jamie Schneider
Apparently, This Is The Absolute Worst Time To Use Mouthwash
Beauty

What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals*

Alexandra Engler
What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals*
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect

Sarah Regan
The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect
Spirituality

This Month's Rare Astrological Event Hasn't Happened Since 1856

The AstroTwins
This Month's Rare Astrological Event Hasn't Happened Since 1856
Women's Health

Over 50 & Struggling With Low Energy? This Could Be Why, Says An MD

Kyrin Dunston, M.D.
Over 50 & Struggling With Low Energy? This Could Be Why, Says An MD
Home

Looking To Sleep Better? This Type Of Mattress Is Often Considered Best

Emma Loewe
Looking To Sleep Better? This Type Of Mattress Is Often Considered Best
Spirituality

Do You Know Your Birth Month Color? Find Out What Yours Reveals About You

Sarah Regan
Do You Know Your Birth Month Color? Find Out What Yours Reveals About You
Home

5 Things A Greenery Expert Wants You To Do To Your Plants Right Now

Sarah Regan
5 Things A Greenery Expert Wants You To Do To Your Plants Right Now
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hacks-to-get-your-brain-to-love-exercise
ultimate multivitamin+

Supports cellular energy production and brain health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!