3 Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise, From A Neuroscientist

Look, we’ve all been there: You’re familiar with the benefits of regular exercise, you pencil in time for a workout, maybe you even have your sneakers all laced up and ready to go—and yet, you just can’t get yourself to head out the door. You may tell yourself the couch is too comfortable; that new Netflix series is calling your name; or the oft-repeated promise, I’ll start tomorrow.

Neuroscientist and associate professor of kinesiology Jennifer Heisz, Ph.D., author of Move The Body, Heal The Mind, is well aware of this internal dilemma. In fact, she says it’s a pretty common mindset for those starting a new workout routine. “The reality is that exercising is hard. It's a physical stressor that activates the body,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “And the brain wants to keep the body in a homeostatic, happy place. So you’re working against these two inherent opposing forces.”

However, Heisz notes there are some hacks that can convince your brain to love working out, even before those exercise endorphins make their appearance. Below, find her go-to tricks.