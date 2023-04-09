If you’re struggling with hormonal acne or clogged pores, then you’ll want to add some active ingredients to your topical routine if you don’t include them already. Look for products with salicylic acid, gentle retinol, and niacinamide.

You’ll then want to cushion those actives with barrier-supporting hydrators, like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, as well as noncomedogenic oils, like rosehip seed oil and grapeseed oil. This way, your skin has time to recover from the intense actives. Not sure how to work all of them into one routine? You may want to opt for skin cycling—here’s everything you need to know.

For those with access to a dermatologist, it’s worth a visit to see how they can support you during this time of hormonal fluctuations, be it with topical products, in-office treatments, or oral medications.