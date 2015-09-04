For many women, entering menopause means dealing with two big symptoms: hot flashes and weight gain.

And until recently, the most common treatment has been hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, which prescribes the use of hormones. Unfortunately, many experts now suggest that HRT may pose serious health problems, including an increased risk for breast cancer and heart disease.

The good news is that many alternative solutions do exist. As a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, here are my favorite all-natural solutions for managing the symptoms of menopause: