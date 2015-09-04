 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
5 Natural Ways To Fight Hot Flashes & Weight Gain During Menopause, According To Traditional Chinese Medicine

5 Natural Ways To Fight Hot Flashes & Weight Gain During Menopause, According To Traditional Chinese Medicine

Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
Written by Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
September 4, 2015

For many women, entering menopause means dealing with two big symptoms: hot flashes and weight gain.

And until recently, the most common treatment has been hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, which prescribes the use of hormones. Unfortunately, many experts now suggest that HRT may pose serious health problems, including an increased risk for breast cancer and heart disease.

The good news is that many alternative solutions do exist. As a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, here are my favorite all-natural solutions for managing the symptoms of menopause:

1. Add helpful foods to your diet.

One new food alone probably won't stop the hot flashes and night sweats entirely. But used together, I’ve found that increasing intake of these foods can create noticeable changes for many women:

  • Soy is rich in phytoestrogens, a plant-derived compound that acts like estrogen in the body. Some studies show that women who took a soy supplement experienced fewer hot flashes compared to a control group. I recommend eating unprocessed soy from non-gmo organic beans. The best versions are fermented or sprouted tofu, tempeh, miso and soy yogurt.
  • Cooling foods, which include cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and romaine lettuce, are often used for reducing heat in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). But they also need to be balanced with warm foods. In TCM, it’s believed that too much cold food impedes the stomach function and can create diarrhea. One solution: Drink a cup of hot water with a small piece of ginger after these cold foods to balance the energy of the stomach.
  • Bitter foods help to disperse heat, according to TCM. Aim to add foods to your diet that are bitter in nature, such as asparagus, kale, celery, pumpkin, adzuki beans and turnips.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Try acupuncture.

If you haven’t considered acupuncture yet, menopause might be the time to check it out. A 2011 study suggested that postmenopausal women who received 10 weeks of acupuncture experienced reduced menopausal symptoms, including fewer and less severe hot flashes.

Why? In TCM, the energy of the kidneys controls growth, fertility and tissue regeneration. This energy decreases with age, leading to kidney Yin deficiency and symptoms such as hot flashes, dryness and night sweats. Acupuncture is thought to balance energy, nourish Yin, and regulate hormones.

3. Consider Chinese herbal formulas.

Many Western women are now starting to find success with Chinese herbal formulas, which have been used in China for hundreds of years. These formulas are plant-based, have few side effects and have been shown to help reduce hot flashes in some studies.

An example of a classic herbal formula often used is “Zhi Bai Di Huang Wan." According to TCM, this formula of herbs clears empty heat, cools the blood and nourishes Yin deficiency.

To explore herbal formulas, look for an acupuncturist who is licensed in herbology and TCM.

4. Drink warm lemon water.

You’ve probably been hearing a lot lately about the benefits of lemon water in the morning. When your digestive system has been asleep for eight hours, it can help to flush it with warm water and the juice of half a lemon.

So why do I also recommend it to help with weight loss during menopause? In TCM, it's also believed that warm water boosts the energetic function of the spleen and stomach.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Eat a protein-packed breakfast.

To help manage weight during menopause, I suggest starting the day with eggs and a meaty protein such as chicken sausage or pork loin. For vegetarians, low-fat plain Greek yogurt also works.

In TCM, the reason this works is because it creates balance. A healthy breakfast full of protein provides the nutrients the brain need to feel satisfied and the body needs to function

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM, is a Licensed Acupuncturist, Herbalist and Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner, educated at Columbia University and Yo San University of Traditional...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
$149.99

The Essential Guide To Acupressure

With Paige Bourassa, L.Ac., RHN
The Essential Guide To Acupressure
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/natural-ways-to-fight-symptoms-of-menopause

Your article and new folder have been saved!