Progesterone and estrogen are two of the hormones affected during the menopausal transition. These hormones also happen to be anti-inflammatory, so there is evidence that when they get out of balance and eventually go down, their protective effects can go down as well.

This is one reason why peri-menopause1 and post-menopause2 are both associated with an increase in general chronic inflammation. Women in these stages have elevated levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and other inflammatory markers, putting them at increased risk for diseases3 such as heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, autoimmune disorders, depression, and more. Chronic inflammation can also be to blame for health challenges such as body aches and pains, skin outbreaks, advanced aging, arthritis, weight gain, and weight loss resistance.