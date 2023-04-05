Declining estrogen levels: During menopause, your estrogen levels drop so you no longer ovulate. One of the principle regulators2 of estrogen is the gut microbiome. When estrogen levels are altered, you could experience weight gain or brain fog.

Loss of collagen: By age 40, collagen production declines by around 1-1.5% a year. Collagen contains glycine, which helps stabilize the gut, so when you hit menopause, it’s necessary to replace the collagen you are naturally losing. If you're looking to get more collagen in your diet, here are 9 science-backed options vetted by a nutrition scientist.

Increased stress: So many mid-life women I talk to say they are stressed. Some are stuck in self-defeating patterns of over-exercising and over-eating. Others have become empty-nesters and are not sure what to do with the second part of their lives. When we are stressed, we tend to reach for comfort foods—easy-to-access processed foods or fried foods—which could negatively impact the gut microbiome3 even more.