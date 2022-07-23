The other significant difference between the two is the amount of research available. “Bone broth has a very small body of published studies,” Ferira says, “Most of which are preclinical (rodents). These animal models demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties of bone broth as well as gut health and neuroprotective benefits.”

On the other hand, research on collagen peptides is both extensive and growing. “Collagen peptides have decades of research, so those clinical trials (especially in the skin health arena) are now so numerous, they've been compiled into systematic reviews and meta-analyses,” Ferira explains. Indeed, the compilation of science clearly demonstrates that regular consumption of collagen peptide supplements promotes skin hydration and elasticity, while combating wrinkles head on.*

Many people consume bone broth for the additional good-for-you ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glutamine, which is why we included those functional bioactives into our collagen powder as well. This way, you’re not missing out on the extra benefits.

Again, at the end of the day, this doesn’t have to be a one or the other scenario. “They each deliver a unique array of mammalian protein and other functional ingredients,” Ferira explains. So while one may be more researched than the other in terms of skin health, there’s no need to make the two mutually exclusive.