5 Bedtime Rituals That You’ll Enjoy Just As Much As Your Kids 

There's no kid on earth that will tire of bedtime stories… But you might get tired of telling the same story on repeat. Well, time to dip into the creative reservoirs and invite your child in on the plotline. Task them with the job to think of three random things that they want to see in your story (for example—a lion, a house, and a thunderstorm). As the storyteller, it's your job to come up with a riveting, never-been-told story that incorporates all three. And on nights when you could use a little help in the storytelling department, The Little Blue Planet Children's Book is a great pick to inspire young readers about climate change and caring for our earth!