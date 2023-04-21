The first way to do just that is by eating a well-rounded, balanced diet that’s rich in whole foods, Ferguson says. “It’s important to try to get these vitamins and minerals from food first, as food’s a complex source of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that all work synergistically to provide the most bioavailable forms of those vitamins and minerals.”

But if your diet is up to snuff and you’re still struggling with tiredness, adding supplements to your routine might help resolve any shortages of nutrients and, in turn, boost your energy as needed. The only way to truly know whether or not your levels of certain nutrients are low, however, is to have them tested. So, before popping any capsules or mixing any powders, it’s a good idea to consult your general health care provider, who can administer a blood test to determine any deficiencies and recommend the ideal dosage and product based on your test results and overall health.

In the meantime, this article’s got you covered with the best vitamins (and minerals) for tiredness and lack of energy—all of which are backed by science and recommended by nutrition pros.