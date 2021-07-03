Feeling Sluggish During Your Workout? Try These Natural Pre-Workouts

When you think of your body as a car, it’s easy to see how crucial fuel is to get you running at peak performance. It also shows that you either want to re-fuel after emptying your tank, or add a little more gas before you go, so you don’t run out on the road. At least, that's how Nancy Clark, R.D., sports dietitian and author of Nancy Clark’s Sports Nutrition Guidebook sees it. “When you put food in your body, it just goes better,” she says.

That's certainly one reason many athletes and everyday exercisers have turned to pre-workout supplements and beverages ahead of a tough exercise session. However, the research is still a bit inconclusive when it comes to the potential benefits of these fitness aids. One study, for example, found pre-workout supplements didn't have any impact on sprint, verticals jump, or bench press performance for female athletes—and another study didn't see performance benefits for cycling. Other research suggests multi-ingredient pre-workout supplements may have some positive effects on building lean muscle mass, but they need more research to be conclusive.

So, while the benefits of a pre-workout powder or beverage are still up for debate, a few natural, whole foods might help you feel better and work harder during your next fitness sesh.