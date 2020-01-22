If you're the kind of person who works out in the morning following your morning cup of Joe, you may have wondered, is the coffee helping or hurting your workout?

Well, coffee lovers, rejoice—it can do a lot more than just help you wake up. Evidence shows drinking coffee before a workout can not only enhance your physical performance, but even help you burn more fat.

So we dug into the research to find out why and how that happens, as well when to drink it to maximize your workout.