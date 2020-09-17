For many people, a daily cup of coffee is a non-negotiable (*raises hand*). Some love the caffeinated energy boost, while others are just fans of the taste. Plus, that comforting cup may actually come with some perks. The beans are high in antioxidants, which can help support brain health, energy levels, and athletic performance.

In order to get even more out of your daily brew, here are a few ways enhance and elevate your coffee, for better taste and bonus health benefits.