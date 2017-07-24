Do you find yourself losing steam halfway through your workout or wrapping up a gym session feeling completely wiped out? Or are you just not completely satisfied with the physical results of your workouts to date? Well, what you eat or drink before your workout may be the culprit—as well as the fix.

Without a doubt, one of the top ways to optimize your fitness is to be intentional about what you put in your body before you even set foot inside the gym, and there are specific foods and supplements that have been shown to provide an all-natural energy boost to help you power through your workout while also maximizing lean muscle gains and aiding in post-workout muscle recovery.

In recent years, many nutrition companies have developed their own pre-workout supplements, but the problem with many of them is that they are loaded with sugar, genetically modified ingredients, and other chemicals. The good news is that making your own supplement DIY-style is very simple; start with a handful of your favorite frozen fruit, a banana for creaminess, chia or hemp seeds for fiber and protein, and then add the following: