For this study, French researchers looked into whether creative bursts are common in sleep onset, also called stage 1 sleep. This is the stage when we're not quite asleep, not quite awake. We're drifting into slumber.

For this experiment, the team showed just over 100 participants math problems but didn't tell them about a hidden rule that would allow them to solve those problems virtually instantly.

Then, the participants who couldn't solve the problem were asked to take a 20-minute break. They sat in a dark room with their eyes closed, holding a water bottle. Why the water bottle? Because as soon as they started to drift off, the water bottle would fall to the floor and wake them up. All the while, the participant's brain activity was recorded.

The inspiration from the water bottle trick comes from Thomas Edison, and also Salvador Dalí, who both allegedly swore by napping with something in their hand in order to wake them up at the most opportune moment for creativity.