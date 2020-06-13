What Does It Really Mean To "Be An Ally" To Someone? An Activist Explains

Allyship is an active choice that we must make day in and day out. Sometimes we will make the choice to act in allyship; sometimes we won’t.

“You’re going to fuck it up. You’re never going to be an ally 24/7,” Ricketts pointed out. “Even white folks who I love and who love me, and there are tons that are doing this work … they fuck it up. My expectation is not perfection.”

Ricketts said that even she fails to be an ally to every marginalized group at all times: “I’m going to fuck it up. But I can do my best to unlearn what I’ve learned, to educate myself appropriately, and to act in allyship as much as possible, and to rectify harms when I cause them—because I will cause them—and try better moving forward. That’s the best-case scenario."

The goal is to make the choice to act in allyship in the moment, every time the moment arises.

We all will at times slip up, lose focus, make mistakes, and then must recommit ourselves to doing better going forward. But we won't be able to do better going forward until we're able to hold ourselves accountable for when we choose not to help the people we’re wanting to help.

Labeling ourselves as an ally gives us credit regardless of what we actually do. Without the label, we are compelled to truly act out our allyship—it’s something only our actions can prove. When we aren’t doing the actions, we aren’t allies. So the real goal is to be able to do these actions more and more often, and to choose them more often than not.