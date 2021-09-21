Should Men Take Collagen? We’ll Let These 5 Expert-Backed Benefits Answer That

Collagen For Men: How To Decide If You Should Take It & Benefits
Despite being on the market for some time now, collagen supplements still seem to garner many questions. How long do they take until you see results? (Answer: It depends!) How much should you take? (There’s no recommended dosage at this time, but we have some pretty good research to support a range of 10 to 20 grams a day.) Are collagen supplements vegan? (Hard no! You can find collagen-supporting supplements made from vegan ingredients, but not collagen itself.)
While those questions are pretty general, others come down to personal factors, such as age, sex, weight, activity level, and lifestyle habits—which brings us to the question at hand: What should men know about taking collagen supplements? Now, we bring this up because sex and hormones can influence what supplements you decide to take. For example, someone going through menopause will likely have a different routine than a 20-something cis male.
So is such the case for collagen? Here’s what we know.
Should men take collagen supplements?
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*
Most adults could benefit from collagen supplements—no matter the age or sex—as it’s very well tolerated, comes with minimal cautions, and boasts a host of universal benefits.* And did we mention: Hello, protein. So should men take it specifically? Well, if you’re a man and want to take it: By all means!
Really the only differences you may find for supplementation is protein dosage. Allow me to explain. Collagen is a type of protein (it’s an incomplete protein, but more on that in a second.) For healthy adults, you need at least one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for muscle mass maintenance. From there, protein needs increase based on activity levels: For highly active adults, you should consume 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. And collagen supplementation can help you achieve your daily protein intake, as it can act as a complementary source of amino acids. In fact, a 2019 study found that as much as 36% of daily protein could come from collagen peptides while simultaneously achieving daily essential amino acid requirements.*
And since, on average, men weigh more than women (and typically have more connective tissues, where collagen resides)—men may need a higher collagen dose. However, this is neither definitive nor true in every case; it should be evaluated on a person-by-person basis.
As mbg’s director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. explains, “every supplement ritual should be individualized, but some supplements get unfairly labeled as only relevant to women or men. That’s unfortunate, since nutrition and bioactives are rarely binary. Saying collagen is only for women is like saying calcium is only for women. In reality, men have connective tissues—skin, bones, joints, muscles, tendons, vessels, etc.—that collagen is literally critical for, just like men have bones and require calcium.”*
5 benefits of collagen supplements for men
Collagen benefits are systemic and universal.* When you ingest peptides, your body absorbs and distributes the amino acids where they are needed. So here are all the ways adding a supplement in your routine can help you.
1. Skin.
I think we can all move past the stereotype that men don’t care about their appearance and skin as they age. Collagen supplements can support the skin in a variety of ways, from firmness to hydration.* For example, one study found that they are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* Another double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher than those who did not take collagen supplements.*
2. Hair.
Hair thinning is a very common situation for most men, and one way you can help healthy hair naturally is by providing the body with all the needed building blocks for keratin, the protein that makes up hair. What are those building blocks? Amino acids, many of which are found in collagen peptides.* In fact, the main amino acid in keratin is proline—which is readily found in many collagen supplements.
3. Gut health.
While this is a newer area of study for collagen supplements, research has found that levels of certain types of collagen are lower in individuals with digestive challenges.* And much of the benefits are due to collagen peptides specific amino acid makeup. For example, research has found that one of the main amino acids in collagen, L-glutamate, supports the intestine by neutralizing oxidative stress and acts as a major fuel source for the cells in the intestine.* The cells of our gut lining also use proline and glycine for energy, and these are two additional amino acids found in collagen.*
4. Muscle mass.
Collagen is not technically a complete protein—meaning it does not contain all 9 of the essential amino acids (it has 8 of them)—but it still delivers plenty of amino acids that can contribute to muscle mass, when taken as part of a robust diet.* This is especially true when combined with the right fitness routines. In one small clinical study, men who took 15 grams of collagen daily while participating in an exercise program gained more muscle mass than those who only completed the exercise program.*
Ferira adds, "men, muscles, and collagen is an emerging area of research I see gaining momentum. For example, in this compelling clinical trial, 15 grams of collagen peptides combined with resistance exercise training in young healthy men netted significant gains in lean mass (muscle) and muscle strength than resistance training by itself. Not only that, the researchers discovered that the men's muscle protein were upregulated (i.e., those genes were cranked up), particularly the contractile fibers which make your muscles work well and with speed."*
5. Joints.
Collagen type II is a common structural component of our joints. One randomized clinical trial found that people who took a type II collagen supplement for 180 days experienced improvements in their physical function and helped improve joint mobility and comfort.*
Are there any side effects men should be worried about?
Anytime you start a new supplement, one of the first questions you should look into is if there are any cautions or side effects. Luckily for collagen, it’s a safe and widely tolerated protein: collagen peptides are safe for consumption, and few side effects, complaints, or cautions are reported. They fall into the "benign" bucket. However, everyone is different, and everyone's body reacts to products in unique ways. This is why some side effects are reported anecdotally.
You can learn more about the common collagen side effects here, but as a brief overview:
- Some brands can taste unpleasant due to the collagen itself or less-than-appetizing filler ingredients.
- Anecdotally, some individuals report bloating, stomach upset, and fullness.
- We all have different sensitivities, so be careful to check where the ingredient is sourced and all other added ingredients in case you personally have an allergen.
- Vegans should avoid collagen, as collagen peptides are derived from animals (cows, fish, and chicken most often).
Conclusion
Not every supplement is right for every body or every need. But collagen tends to be a pretty safe best for most, no matter your sex. Additionally, it has robust universal benefits!*
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*