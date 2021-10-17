Do You Know Where Your Collagen Supplements Really Come From?

The most natural source of collagen is, well, you! Your body makes its own collagen proteins via fibroblasts, which are cells in your connective tissues with the main job being to produce more collagen, elastin and the extracellular matrix. Your body is in a constant state of replenishing your natural supply in the body—until it's not.

"Our bodies always balance collagen production and degradation," says board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. "When we are young, our bodies produce more collagen than we break down. That balance tips the wrong way with age since tissue regeneration decreases."

This shift is natural and begins in your late 20s. In fact collagen production peaks in your early to mid 20s, but after that high it falls at a rate of about 1% per year. When women hit menopause, there’s another significant drop (about a 30% decline) during a few year period, but then the decline levels off again, but this time at about a 2% drop per year. In addition to the natural decline, it can also be exacerbated via lifestyle habits such as UV exposure and diet.

This is why people often decide to support their natural collagen production with supplementation.* But where do the collagen peptides in those products come from?