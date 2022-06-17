If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin

Dry skin doesn't only present as flaking. It can also show up as general redness, a tight feeling over the face, and even extra oil (it may seem counterintuitive to associate oil with dry skin, but some people's skin can produce more oil to compensate for a lack of moisture).

But no matter what your dry skin looks like, it's pretty much always frustrating and uncomfortable. Not to mention, everyone's skin is different, so it can be hard to find which products and lifestyle changes can help your own complexion. However, there may be an unlikely culprit you might want to look into, especially if you've tried time and again to keep your skin moisturized with little to no success. Let's dive into the relationship between vitamin D and hydrated skin.*

Here's the science behind this correlation, explained.