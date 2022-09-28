Finding the right dosage of hemp CBD to reap the benefits of the calm evoking supplement can be a struggle—and factors like your individual needs and product formula can impact the right amount for you. For example, the strength of a hemp CBD oil can make a huge difference in the overall impact of the product, and the strongest hemp CBD oils pack the biggest punch.

These potent formulas have the same serving size as other oils (one milliliter), but have up to 50+ mg of hemp CBD per serving. In comparison, a gentle dose has less than 20 mg of hemp CBD, while a moderate dose includes around 20 to 40 mg of the botanical supplement. (FYI, research suggests 25mg of hemp CBD is an effective potency to reap the plant’s benefits.)

Of course, just because a hemp CBD oil is categorized as strong, it doesn’t mean the formula is worth the splurge. Other ingredients, as well as hemp plant sourcing, can all impact the quality of the final product.

To ensure you’re getting the best options on the market, we’ve rounded up our favorite strong hemp CBD oils that combine high botanical concentrations with sustainable farming practices, natural and organic ingredients, and readily available testing results.