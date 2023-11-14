The 8 Best Full–Spectrum Hemp CBD Oils Of 2026
Touted for promoting better stress management and mood balance, hemp CBD has risen in popularity with hundreds of brands offering CBD tinctures, gummies, capsules, balms, and more made with the powerful plant.*
But of all products available on the market, full-spectrum hemp CBD is considered to be one of the best options. Hemp CBD oils combine hemp extract with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, which is also thought to increase the bioavailability1 of the fat-soluble chemical.
Beyond this, full-spectrum hemp uses all components of the hemp plant extract, so it has all the beneficial compounds including cannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, and flavonoids.
Of course, selecting a full-spectrum hemp CBD oil isn’t enough to ensure you’re getting a quality product. Below, we explain what makes full-spectrum hemp stand out—and the best oils that you can shop right now.
- Best flavors: Penguin CBD Oil*
- Best for sleep: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower CBD Oil
- Best for beginners: NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Most potent: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
- Best flavors: Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
- Best variety: FABCBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best unflavored: Green Roads Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best budget: Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency CBD Oil Tincture
Full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum vs. CBD isolate
Before we jump in, it’s important to understand the difference between the types of hemp—and the corresponding products made with it.
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum hemp contains the cannabidiol (CBD) as well as other hemp plant compounds (other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, etc.), including trace amounts of THC. By the legal definition of industrial hemp in the U.S., it’s less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, which is not enough to give a psychoactive effect.
- Broad-spectrum: While this type contains other plant compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, it is filtered to contain 0.0% THC. Also called THC-free hemp CBD oil, it’s a good choice for those apprehensive about having even trace amounts of THC in their system.
- Isolate: CBD isolate only contains one phytocannabinoid from hemp, cannabidiol (CBD), and doesn’t come with any additional compounds (or the benefits provided by the rest of the plant).
Why full-spectrum hemp?
As the name suggests, a full-spectrum hemp oil contains the full spectrum of the native plant's phytocannabinoids (including the famous one, CBD), as well as other compounds like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. And according to medical cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor Dave Gordon, M.D., that adds a lot of value.
“Cannabis compounds besides [hemp] CBD have their own set of beneficial properties and can provide additive, or even synergistic benefits with [hemp] CBD,” explains Gordon. “The theory that these compounds work better together than individually is called ‘the entourage effect2.’ Entourage effects are seen throughout other botanical therapies, and can be compared to the benefit of getting key nutrients from food instead of from just a single supplement.”
- Image by Penguin
- Image by Penguin
- Image by Penguin
- Image by Penguin
- Image by Penguin
Penguin CBD Oil*
- Potency
- Gentle: 8.33mg of CBD per serving; Moderate: 20mg of CBD per serving, 33.33mg of CBD per serving, Strong: 41.66mg of CBD per serving, 166mg of CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
- Organic
- Partially
- Cost per mg of CBD
- $0.22
Hemp can be an acquired taste, but Penguin CBD knows its all about finding the right ways to mask that strong herbal flavor. Instead its full-spectrum hemp CBD oil comes in fun flavors like mint, strawberry, and our personal favorite, cookies and creams.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Penguin grows organic hemp in Oregon, which it then distills into CBD oil using CO2 extraction (often considered one of the most environmentally friendly ways to get hemp). Available in five potencies, this tincture is a great option for those just beginning to explore CBD—but who are still eager to get the most of their oil.
Sustainability & Packaging: Penguin uses organic hemp grown in Oregon for its CBD extraction.
Transparency: All COAs are available on the site.
*Sponsored selection
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Organic hemp
- Fun, interesting flavors
Cons
- Artificial flavors
- Available in discounted bundles
- Image by Cornbread
Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
- Potency
- Moderate, 25 mg of CBD, Strong 50 mg of CBD
- CBD per bottle
- 350 mg750 mg1,500 mg
- Servings
- 15, 30
- Organic
- Yes
Also featured in our round-up of the best CBD oils for sleep, this USDA certified organic pick undergoes minimal process, which allows the formula to retain as many beneficial compounds as possible. Think: The full array of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Made with hemp flower, the full-spectrum tincture is made with just two ingredients: organic hemp and organic MCT oil. It comes in both a moderate and strong potency—either 25mg of CBD per serving or 50mg of CBD per serving—and makes a great option for those who want something with an ultra clean profile. Just note the oil has an earthy flavor, which may be off-putting to those who don't enjoy a hemp taste. It also comes with a slightly higher price per mg of CBD, but you can save with our discount code, purchasing the more potent formula, or opting into the brand's subscribe & save program.
Sustainability & Packaging: Cornbread Hemp sources all of its organic hemp from local farmers in Kentucky, where the brand is also headquartered. It maintains an official USDA organic certification for products and manufacturing facilities, too.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oils are tested for pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbial contaminants, and potency via a third-party lab and are only sold if they pass the tests. All COAs are available on the site.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- USDA-certified organic product
- 30-day money back guarantee
Cons
- No gentle dose option
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
NuLeaf Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Potency
- Moderate, 30 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Servings
- 10, 30
- Organic
- Yes
- Cost per mg of CBD
- $0.07
Newbies just beginning to explore the world of hemp CBD may benefit from starting small, especially with the cost of quality hemp quickly adding up. NuLeaf Naturals offers an itty-bitty .17-ounce bottle that lets you try the formula without committing to a full-sized product—all without compromising on potency.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
The formula consists solely of organic hemp seed oil as the carrier oil and full-spectrum hemp extract for the CBD. The unflavored oil tastes relatively hemp-y. (I’ve tried this NuLeaf Naturals formula before and can attest; I didn’t mind the taste, but I know it could be off-putting for those just starting out with hemp CBD). If you find the flavor of hemp isn’t for you, there are plenty of flavored options out there instead.
For beginners, it’s recommended that you start with half a serving (15mg of CBD) once a day to see how your body reacts and work your way up from there.
Sustainability & packaging: NuLeaf Naturals has its own organic hemp farms in Colorado, the brand also uses an energy-saving CO2 extraction process to stay as green as possible. All bottles and jars are also curbside recyclable plastic or glass (though this pick is specifically packaged in glass).
Transparency: NuLeaf places a link to each tincture’s COA link on the product page, about halfway down.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Budget-friendly trial size
- Organic hemp seed oil (carrier oil)
- Only two ingredients
Cons
- No flavored options
- Hemp-forward taste
- Image by CBDistillery
- Image by CBDistillery
- Image by CBDistillery
CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
- Potency
- Moderate, 33 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
- Cost per mg CBD
- $0.05
- Organic
- No
If you’re more comfortable incorporating hemp CBD into your supplement routine, you might be interested in a higher-potency option.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Each one-dropper serving of this tincture from CBDistillery has 83mg of hemp CBD, which is considerably more potent than the other doses on this list. If you’re looking for an even higher potency, CBDistillery also has a 5,000mg version of this oil available (which equals to 167mg of hemp CBD). Of course, the downside to a higher-potency product is a higher price tag.
This ultra potent dosage is definitely not necessary for most folks (although hemp experiences are quite personalized), and certainly not for anyone new to hemp CBD. However if you need a hemp product with a higher strength, this pick delivers.
Sustainability & packaging: CBDistillery claims to use “natural farming” practices, but the brand is not certified organic (and the term is relatively vague). On the upside, the company is U.S. Hemp Authority-certified, which means it’s held to strict regulatory standards through independent third-party auditing. In terms of packaging, most products are packaged in curbside recyclable plastic or glass.
Transparency: The COA for this tincture is available in the photo carousel on the product description page, as well as in QR code format on the product packaging.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Two higher-potency options
- U.S. Hemp Authority-certified
Cons
- Expensive (due to higher potency)
- Not organic
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Image by Joy Organics
Joy Organics Organic Full Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC (Fresh Lime)
- Potency
- Moderate: 30mg CBD per serving
- Servings
- 10
- Organic
- Yes
- Cost per mg of CBD
- $0.07
When it comes to hemp CBD, family-founded Joy Organics is the cream of the crop with a fully USDA certified organic product (which means organic hemp and MCT oil from coconuts). The brand uses a rigorous method called CO2 extraction—or pressurized carbon dioxide—to extract the desired compounds from the Cannabis sativa plant including CBD, flavonoids, and terpenes. It’s then combined with organic MCT oil and a flavoring agent (e.g., organic key lime oil in its Fresh Lime offering) to create a simple, clean tincture that the brand recommends incorporating into baked goods, beverages, and more.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
The full-spectrum tincture comes in four different strengths (from 15mg to 75mg hemp CBD per serving), as well as several flavors sweetened with organic stevia. (I’ve tried both Tropical Sunrise and Fresh Lime and neither tasted artificial, which is why this brand earns high marks as the best flavored pick.)
Sustainability & packaging: In addition to top-tier quality, Joy Organics stands out from many brands for its sustainability practice. In addition to following organic and regenerative farming practices, the company offsets all carbon emissions generated via shipping by partnering with Carbon Fund. It also uses recyclable materials for packaging.
Transparency: All of Joy Organics’ COAs are available on the website, as well as instructions on how to find your lot number on your product at home. The label is also very clear when it comes to allergens, stating “Contains tree nuts (coconut).” For those with tree nut allergies, this is essential information.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Multiple flavor and potency options
- USDA certified organic
- Carbon neutral shipping
Cons
- Higher potencies are pricey
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Doesn’t share exact locations of farms within the U.S.
CBD Oil by FABCBD
- Potency
- Gentle, Moderate, Strong; 5 mg of hemp CBD per serving, 20 mg of hemp CBD per serving, 40 mg of hemp CBD per serving, 80 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Servings
- 60
- Organic
- No
- Cost per mg of CBD
- $0.13
FABCBD’s Full-Spectrum CBD oil stands out from competitors due the brand’s sheer abundance of options. Along with offering the tincture in four different strengths (from 5mg to 40mg hemp CBD per serving), the company also provides four different flavors: vanilla, berry, mint, and citrus. (Of course, you can also keep it simple with the “natural” or unflavored option).
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Similar to Joy Organics, the hemp undergoes a CO2 extraction and is then combined with coconut and sunflower seed oil, as well as natural flavors (when chosen). A pre-marked dropper makes it easy to determine the exact amount of hemp CBD oil that you’re consuming with one serving equating to half a dropper.
Plus, this popular pick is already trusted by more than 1,100 customers, who rave about the taste and quality of the products.
Sustainability & packaging: FABCBD doesn’t make any sweeping gestures around sustainability, but it does source all hemp from non-GMO and pesticide-free organic farms in Colorado. Although the hemp is not certified organic, it does use curbside recyclable packaging.
Transparency: Another reason we like FABCBD is because they go the extra mile to educate customers about hemp CBD, guiding newcomers toward the proper dosage. Naturally, the COAs are also readily available on the website.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Multiple flavor and potency options
- Company makes charitable donations
Cons
- No strong sustainability efforts
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Image by Green Roads
Green Roads Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Potency
- Moderate: 25mg CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
- Organic
- No
- Cost per mg of CBD
- $0.09
Flavored tinctures aren’t for everyone, but many of the unflavored varieties are rather hemp-forward. While this hemp CBD from Green Roads is technically unflavored, it has a natural sweet flavor that makes it more palatable for those who want to keep ingredients minimal and effective (simply glycerin, MCT oil, sunflower seed oil, sunflower lecithin, and hemp seed oil).
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
In addition to supporting the bioavailability of the hemp cannabinoids, you also won’t find any artificial dyes or chemical flavoring in the vegan and gluten-free formula.
Another standout of this oil is that it comes with a small syringe versus a traditional dropper, which makes it even easier to get an accurate serving (even compared to a marked dropper).
Sustainability & packaging: In terms of sustainability, Green Roads does OK. It sources hemp from American farms, but it’s not organic. However it does use CO2 extraction, and all packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: In addition to listing this tincture’s COA on the product page, Green Roads also adds a QR code directly to packaging that can easily be scanned to access test results via the lab sheets portal. Additionally, Green Roads website does a great job of making it easy to shop for specific needs, whether that's full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum offerings, or choosing the best potency (gentle, moderate, or strong).
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Flavorless without being too hemp-y
- Includes a syringe dispenser
- Pharmacist formulated
Cons
- Not organic
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum, High Potency CBD Oil Tincture
- Potency
- Strong (50mg of CBD per serving)
- Cost per mg of CBD
- $0.03
- Servings
- 30
- Organic
- Yes, USDA certified organic
This USDA certified organic tincture from Lazarus Naturals is a downright steal. It’s a higher potency option (50mg CBG per serving), yet it still features premium quality ingredients at a considerably lower price point than competitors.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
The kosher pick contains three ingredients: organic full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut MCT oil, and organic hemp seed oil. It’s available unflavored or in unconventional options like chocolate mint or strawberry lemonade (leveraging organic natural flavors, again, boasting top-notch ingredient quality).
Although the brand opts for ethanol-extraction—which may destroy plant waxes with health benefits—the company stands out for its social awareness. Lazarus Naturals offers 60% off to veterans, people on long-term disability, and households that qualify as low-income.
Sustainability & packaging: Lazarus Naturals owns its own hemp farm, unsurprisingly named “Lazarus Farms,” in central Oregon. It uses recycled materials in packaging and aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. The company is also a Certified B Corp, which means it’s held to high business standards for social and environmental impact.
Transparency: You can access the COA for this tincture on the product page, or via QR code on the product’s packaging.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- Flavorless & flavored varieties
- Certified kosher
Cons
- Lower-potency options sell out faster
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Comparing the best full-spectrum CBD oils
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic
|Supscription option
|Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower CBD Oil
|$35
|$0.12
|Moderate (25mg CBD per serving)
|15
|Yes
|Yes
|NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
|$19
|$0.07
|Moderate (30mg CBD per serving)
|10
|Yes
|Yes
|CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
|$155
|$0.06
|Strong (83mg CBD per serving)
|30
|No
|Yes
|Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
|$70
|$0.08
|Moderate (30mg CBD per serving)
|30
|Yes
|Yes
|FABCBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
|$40
|$0.13
|Gentle (5mg CBD per serving)
|60
|No
|Yes
|Green Roads Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
|$70
|$0.09
|Moderate (25mg CBD per serving)
|30
|No
|Yes
|Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency CBD Oil Tincture
|$40
|$0.03
|Strong (50mg CBD per serving)
|30
|Yes
|No
What to look for in full-spectrum CBD oil
Quality
The world of hemp CBD features some veteran brands and lots of newcomers, and there are plenty of questionable products out there. Do your research and don’t grab the first full-spectrum oil you find on a shelf in your local corner store. In the realm of shady products not playing by the rules, “some products could contain greater amounts of THC than allowed, leading to unwanted effects,” Gordon warns. “Other products might charge a premium for being ‘full-spectrum,’ but don’t actually contain anything other than CBD [isolate]. Selecting quality companies, and ensuring any product you consume is backed by third-party testing (COAs) is important.”
Organic ingredients
While it’s not as easy as it should be to find organic hemp-derived CBD, it’s a worthwhile effort. “Organic farming practices are stringent, so it’s always a win to look for organic ingredients, with the USDA and EU certified organic ones representing the cream of the crop," explains mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. Products that use organic hemp have never been sprayed with pesticides or herbicides, which means they haven’t made their way into your hemp CBD oil.
Brand efforts
While brand loyalty is of course up to your discretion, at mbg we try to highlight brands that make a standout effort toward sustainable and transparent business practices. There are a few in this list that you’ll notice we’re especially hyped across our roundups, such as Cornbread Hemp and Green Roads—just ask Ferira.
Your cheat sheet to CBD dosage
CBD affects everyone differently, so experts recommend starting with a low dosage and slowly increasing the amount of CBD. Our internal potency guidelines follow this breakdown for CBD dose per serving:
Gentle: Under 20 mg
Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
Strong: 40+ mg
How we picked
- Testing: All of the brands below are transparent about their third-party testing process and provide easy access to lab results (COA) online.
- Ingredients: We chose brands that have minimal ingredient lists (i.e., less extra stuff) and opt for GMO-free or organic hemp.
- Reviews: These tinctures are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
- Hands-on feedback: The author also tried many of these tinctures themselves and provided their honest, unbiased opinion.
How to use full-spectrum hemp CBD oil
Hemp CBD in a tincture form is typically ingested sublingually (under your tongue). Most tinctures suggest leaving the oil in your mouth for around 30 to 60 seconds to encourage buccal absorption (i.e., via the cells in the lining of your mouth) before swallowing, but the oil can also be added to food or drinks. When in doubt, read the label on your product for the brand’s instructions. (And always talk to your healthcare provider before starting a new supplement).
If you’re unsure how much hemp CBD is right for you, our guide can help you figure out the right potency and dose for your goals.
“The storage and care of your hemp oil product is incredibly important to optimize the tincture’s shelf life and efficacy,” explains Ferira. “Like other supplements, you’ll want to keep the cap screwed on tightly and store hemp tinctures in a cool place away from direct sunlight, heat, and humidity. And shake the product like you mean it before drawing up your dose in the dropper or syringe,” she adds.
Who shouldn’t use full-spectrum CBD oil?
While full-spectrum hemp CBD is mostly safe for general use, there are a few things to consider:
- Health issues: Always speak to your doctor before using any type of hemp CBD, especially if you’re on medications or have specific health considerations.
- Pregnancy & breastfeeding: Similarly, it’s important to speak to your doctor before using hemp CBD if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.
- Drug testing: According to Gordon, if you’re drug tested often you should stick to a THC-free hemp extract formula. “The small amount of THC in full-spectrum products could lead to a positive test that could affect one’s legal or employment status,” he explains.
Frequently asked questions
Are there side effects of full-spectrum CBD oil?
While there aren’t many clinical studies to date about the effects of full-spectrum hemp CBD, some potential negative effects reported include: fatigue, appetite & weight changes, and loose stools (which could be a result of a carrier oil, like MCT oil from coconuts).
Does full-spectrum CBD show up on a drug test?
Although unlikely, the trace amount of THC in full-spectrum hemp CBD could potentially show up on a drug test—especially if you're taking high potency products. For example, a 100mg full-spectrum hemp formula can have 3mg of THC.
It’s best to avoid full-spectrum hemp CBD if your legal or employment status depends on drug testing.
Can full-spectrum CBD make you feel tired?
Some anecdotal evidence and clinical data suggest that tiredness is a commonly reported effect of higher doses of full-spectrum hemp CBD, which is why many people leverage the botanical extract for help with relaxation and a good night’s rest.* Broad-spectrum hemp oil and CBD isolate can also induce sleepiness at higher doses.
Is there anyone who shouldn’t use full-spectrum CBD oil?
If you’re on medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or have specific health issues or considerations, you should speak with your doctor before taking any form of hemp CBD. Partnering with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen is always prudent.
Can full-spectrum CBD make you feel high?
Although full-spectrum hemp contains THC—the compound that makes you feel high—it’s in very trace amounts. By law, hemp must contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. As a result, full-spectrum hemp should not make you feel high.
The takeaway
Full-spectrum hemp CBD offers a beneficial entourage effect that, despite containing a trace amount of THC, supports the endocannabinoid system (and won’t get you high).* Although the benefits of hemp CBD vary from person to person, the supplement should support a calm mood and stress relief—and with a quality product you’re likely to have a better experience.* And if oil tinctures aren’t your thing, we also have plenty of reputable recommendations for capsules and gummies.
What we've updated since publishing
What we've updated since publishing
3/6: We added in a quick guide to CBD potencies to our content, along with adding additional info about each product's subscription availability and cost per mg of CBD. We also added another option catered to the best CBD oils for sleep.