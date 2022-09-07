It feels like CBD is everywhere these days. Touted for promoting better stress management and mood balance, hemp CBD has risen in popularity with hundreds of brands offering CBD tinctures, gummies, capsules, balms, and more made with the powerful plant.*

But of all products available on the market, full-spectrum hemp CBD is considered to be one of the best options. Hemp CBD oils combine hemp extract with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, which is also thought to increase the bioavailability of the fat-soluble chemical. Beyond this, full-spectrum hemp uses all components of the hemp plant extract, so it has all the beneficial compounds including cannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, and flavonoids.

Of course, selecting a full-spectrum hemp CBD oil isn’t enough to ensure you’re getting a quality product. Below, we explain what makes full-spectrum hemp stand out—and the best oils that you can shop right now.