The 7 Best Full–Spectrum Hemp CBD Oils Of 2022
It feels like CBD is everywhere these days. Touted for promoting better stress management and mood balance, hemp CBD has risen in popularity with hundreds of brands offering CBD tinctures, gummies, capsules, balms, and more made with the powerful plant.*
But of all products available on the market, full-spectrum hemp CBD is considered to be one of the best options. Hemp CBD oils combine hemp extract with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, which is also thought to increase the bioavailability of the fat-soluble chemical. Beyond this, full-spectrum hemp uses all components of the hemp plant extract, so it has all the beneficial compounds including cannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, and flavonoids.
Of course, selecting a full-spectrum hemp CBD oil isn’t enough to ensure you’re getting a quality product. Below, we explain what makes full-spectrum hemp stand out—and the best oils that you can shop right now.
Quick List:
Full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum vs. CBD isolate
Before we jump in, it’s important to understand the difference between the types of hemp—and the corresponding products made with it.
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum hemp contains the cannabidiol (CBD) as well as other hemp plant compounds (other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, etc.), including trace amounts of THC. By the legal definition of industrial hemp in the U.S., it’s less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, which is not enough to give a psychoactive effect.
- Broad-spectrum: While this type contains other plant compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, it is filtered to contain 0.0% THC. Also called THC-free hemp CBD oil, it’s a good choice for those apprehensive about having even trace amounts of THC in their system.
- Isolate: CBD isolate only contains one phytocannabinoid from hemp, cannabidiol (CBD), and doesn’t come with any additional compounds (or the benefits provided by the rest of the plant).
Why full-spectrum hemp?
As the name suggests, a full-spectrum hemp oil contains the full spectrum of the native plant's phytocannabinoids (including the famous one, CBD), as well as other compounds like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. And according to medical cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor Dave Gordon, M.D., that adds a lot of value.
“Cannabis compounds besides [hemp] CBD have their own set of beneficial properties and can provide additive, or even synergistic benefits with [hemp] CBD,” explains Gordon. “The theory that these compounds work better together than individually is called ‘the entourage effect.’ Entourage effects are seen throughout other botanical therapies, and can be compared to the benefit of getting key nutrients from food instead of from just a single supplement.”
What to look for in full-spectrum CBD oil:
Quality
The world of hemp CBD features some veteran brands and lots of newcomers, and there are plenty of questionable products out there. Do your research and don’t grab the first full-spectrum oil you find on a shelf in your local corner store. In the realm of shady products not playing by the rules, “some products could contain greater amounts of THC than allowed, leading to unwanted effects,” Gordon warns. “Other products might charge a premium for being ‘full-spectrum,’ but don’t actually contain anything other than CBD [isolate]. Selecting quality companies, and ensuring any product you consume is backed by third-party testing (COAs) is important.”
Organic ingredients
While it’s not as easy as it should be to find organic hemp-derived CBD, it’s a worthwhile effort. “Organic farming practices are stringent, so it’s always a win to look for organic ingredients, with the USDA and EU certified organic ones representing the cream of the crop," explains mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. Products that use organic hemp have never been sprayed with pesticides or herbicides, which means they haven’t made their way into your hemp CBD oil.
Brand efforts
While brand loyalty is of course up to your discretion, at mbg we try to highlight brands that make a standout effort toward sustainable and transparent business practices. There are a few in this list that you’ll notice we’re especially hyped across our roundups, such as Cornbread Hemp and Green Roads—just ask Ferira.
How we picked:
All of the brands below are transparent about their third-party testing process and provide easy access to lab results (COA) online.
We chose brands that have minimal ingredient lists (i.e., less extra stuff) and opt for GMO-free or organic hemp.
These tinctures are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
The author also tried many of these tinctures themselves and provided their honest, unbiased opinion.
Our picks of the best full-spectrum hemp CBD oils:
Best unflavored: Green Roads Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Flavorless without being too hemp-y
- Includes a syringe dispenser
- Pharmacist formulated
Cons:
- Not organic
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Flavored tinctures aren’t for everyone, but many of the unflavored varieties are rather hemp-forward. While this hemp CBD from Green Roads is technically unflavored, it has a natural sweet flavor that makes it more palatable for those who want to keep ingredients minimal and effective (simply glycerin, MCT oil, sunflower seed oil, sunflower lecithin, and hemp seed oil). In addition to supporting the bioavailability of the hemp cannabinoids, you also won’t find any artificial dyes or chemical flavoring in the vegan and gluten-free formula.
Another standout of this oil is that it comes with a small syringe versus a traditional dropper, which makes it even easier to get an accurate serving (even compared to a marked dropper).
Sustainability & packaging: In terms of sustainability, Green Roads does OK. It sources hemp from American farms, but it’s not organic. However it does use CO2 extraction, and all packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: In addition to listing this tincture’s COA on the product page, Green Roads also adds a QR code directly to packaging that can easily be scanned to access test results via the lab sheets portal. Additionally, Green Roads website does a great job of making it easy to shop for specific needs, whether that's full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum offerings, or choosing the best potency (gentle, moderate, or strong).
Best flavors: Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- Multiple flavor and potency options
- USDA certified organic
- Carbon neutral shipping
Cons:
- Higher potencies are pricey
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Doesn’t share exact locations of farms within the U.S.
When it comes to hemp CBD, family-founded Joy Organics is the cream of the crop with a fully USDA certified organic product (which means organic hemp and MCT oil from coconuts). The brand uses a rigorous method called CO2 extraction—or pressurized carbon dioxide—to extract the desired compounds from the Cannabis sativa plant including CBD, flavonoids, and terpenes. It’s then combined with organic MCT oil and a flavoring agent (e.g., organic key lime oil in its Fresh Lime offering) to create a simple, clean tincture that the brand recommends incorporating into baked goods, beverages, and more.
The full-spectrum tincture comes in four different strengths (from 15mg to 75mg hemp CBD per serving), as well as several flavors sweetened with organic stevia. (I’ve tried both Tropical Sunrise and Fresh Lime and neither tasted artificial, which is why this brand earns high marks as the best flavored pick.)
Sustainability & packaging: In addition to top-tier quality, Joy Organics stands out from many brands for its sustainability practice. In addition to following organic and regenerative farming practices, the company offsets all carbon emissions generated via shipping by partnering with Carbon Fund. It also uses recyclable materials for packaging.
Transparency: All of Joy Organics’ COAs are available on the website, as well as instructions on how to find your lot number on your product at home. The label is also very clear when it comes to allergens, stating “Contains tree nuts (coconut).” For those with tree nut allergies, this is essential information.
Best for beginners: NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Budget-friendly trial size
- Organic hemp seed oil (carrier oil)
- Only two ingredients
Cons:
- No flavored options
- Hemp-forward taste
Newbies just beginning to explore the world of hemp CBD may benefit from starting small, especially with the cost of quality hemp quickly adding up. NuLeaf Naturals offers an itty-bitty .17-ounce bottle that lets you try the formula without committing to a full-sized product—all without compromising on potency.
The formula consists solely of organic hemp seed oil as the carrier oil and full-spectrum hemp extract for the CBD. The unflavored oil tastes relatively hemp-y. (I’ve tried this NuLeaf Naturals formula before and can attest; I didn’t mind the taste, but I know it could be off-putting for those just starting out with hemp CBD). If you find the flavor of hemp isn’t for you, there are plenty of flavored options out there instead.
For beginners, it’s recommended that you start with half a serving (15mg of CBD) once a day to see how your body reacts and work your way up from there.
Sustainability & packaging: NuLeaf Naturals has its own organic hemp farms in Colorado, the brand also uses an energy-saving CO2 extraction process to stay as green as possible. All bottles and jars are also curbside recyclable plastic or glass (though this pick is specifically packaged in glass).
Transparency: NuLeaf places a link to each tincture’s COA link on the product page, about halfway down.
Best variety: FABCBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Multiple flavor and potency options
- Company makes charitable donations
Cons:
- No strong sustainability efforts
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
FABCBD’s Full-Spectrum CBD oil stands out from competitors due the brand’s sheer abundance of options. Along with offering the tincture in four different strengths (from 5mg to 40mg hemp CBD per serving), the company also provides four different flavors: vanilla, berry, mint, and citrus. (Of course, you can also keep it simple with the “natural” or unflavored option).
Similar to Joy Organics, the hemp undergoes a CO2 extraction and is then combined with coconut and sunflower seed oil, as well as natural flavors (when chosen). A pre-marked dropper makes it easy to determine the exact amount of hemp CBD oil that you’re consuming with one serving equating to half a dropper.
Plus, this popular pick is already trusted by more than 1,100 customers, who rave about the taste and quality of the products.
Sustainability & packaging: FABCBD doesn’t make any sweeping gestures around sustainability, but it does source all hemp from non-GMO and pesticide-free organic farms in Colorado. Although the hemp is not certified organic, it does use curbside recyclable packaging.
Transparency: Another reason we like FABCBD is because they go the extra mile to educate customers about hemp CBD, guiding newcomers toward the proper dosage. Naturally, the COAs are also readily available on the website.
Most potent: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- Two higher-potency options
- U.S. Hemp Authority-certified
Cons:
- Expensive (due to higher potency)
- Not organic
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
If you’re more comfortable incorporating hemp CBD into your supplement routine, you might be interested in a higher-potency option. Each one-dropper serving of this tincture from CBDistillery has 83mg of hemp CBD, which is considerably more potent than the other doses on this list. If you’re looking for an even higher potency, CBDistillery also has a 5,000mg version of this oil available (which equals to 167mg of hemp CBD). Of course, the downside to a higher-potency product is a higher price tag.
This ultra potent dosage is definitely not necessary for most folks (although hemp experiences are quite personalized), and certainly not for anyone new to hemp CBD. However if you need a hemp product with a higher strength, this pick delivers.
Sustainability & packaging: CBDistillery claims to use “natural farming” practices, but the brand is not certified organic (and the term is relatively vague). On the upside, the company is U.S. Hemp Authority-certified, which means it’s held to strict regulatory standards through independent third-party auditing. In terms of packaging, most products are packaged in curbside recyclable plastic or glass.
Transparency: The COA for this tincture is available in the photo carousel on the product description page, as well as in QR code format on the product packaging.
Best budget-friendly: Lord Jones Hemp-Derived CBD Tincture
Pros:
- Two flavor options
- Low price point
Cons:
- Contains stevia
- No organic ingredients
- Only one potency available
Another budget-friendly option but at a lower potency, this tincture from Lord Jones can be priced as low as $38 with a subscription. Using grape seed oil as the base carrier oil, this brand’s hemp oil comes in two different flavor options, orange and peppermint, both of which contain stevia leaf extract for a hint of sweetness. That might be a dealbreaker for some, especially if you have a sensitivity to stevia.
While the tincture is certainly quality, Lord Jones’ main focus as a brand is on CBD-infused skincare products—in fact, you’re likely to see its products at your local Sephora.
Sustainability & packaging: There’s no doubt Lord Jones is a trendy brand, which makes sense as its roots are in West Hollywood. The company doesn’t make any statements around sustainability or eco-friendly business practices on its website (again, the brand offers a quality product but definitely focused on aesthetics), so if that’s important to you this might not be your hemp CBD oil.
Transparency: Lord Jones provides a batch search tool for COAs on the product description page.
Best value: Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Flavorless & flavored varieties
- Certified kosher
Cons:
- Lower-potency options sell out faster
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
This USDA certified organic tincture from Lazarus Naturals is a downright steal. It’s a higher potency option (50mg CBG per serving), yet it still features premium quality ingredients at a considerably lower price point than competitors.
The kosher pick contains three ingredients: organic full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut MCT oil, and organic hemp seed oil. It’s available unflavored or in unconventional options like chocolate mint or strawberry lemonade (leveraging organic natural flavors, again, boasting top-notch ingredient quality).
Although the brand opts for ethanol-extraction—which may destroy plant waxes with health benefits—the company stands out for its social awareness. Lazarus Naturals offers 60% off to veterans, people on long-term disability, and households that qualify as low-income.
Sustainability & packaging: Lazarus Naturals owns its own hemp farm, unsurprisingly named “Lazarus Farms,” in central Oregon. It uses recycled materials in packaging and aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. The company is also a Certified B Corp, which means it’s held to high business standards for social and environmental impact.
Transparency: You can access the COA for this tincture on the product page, or via QR code on the product’s packaging.
How to use full-spectrum hemp CBD oil.
Hemp CBD in a tincture form is typically ingested sublingually (under your tongue). Most tinctures suggest leaving the oil in your mouth for around 30 to 60 seconds to encourage buccal absorption (i.e., via the cells in the lining of your mouth) before swallowing, but the oil can also be added to food or drinks. When in doubt, read the label on your product for the brand’s instructions. (And always talk to your healthcare provider before starting a new supplement).
If you’re unsure how much hemp CBD is right for you, our guide can help you figure out the right potency and dose for your goals.
“The storage and care of your hemp oil product is incredibly important to optimize the tincture’s shelf life and efficacy,” explains Ferira. “Like other supplements, you’ll want to keep the cap screwed on tightly and store hemp tinctures in a cool place away from direct sunlight, heat, and humidity. And shake the product like you mean it before drawing up your dose in the dropper or syringe,” she adds.
Who shouldn’t use full-spectrum CBD oil?
While full-spectrum hemp CBD is mostly safe for general use, there are a few things to consider:
- Health issues: Always speak to your doctor before using any type of hemp CBD, especially if you’re on medications or have specific health considerations.
- Pregnancy & breastfeeding: Similarly, it’s important to speak to your doctor before using hemp CBD if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.
- Drug testing: According to Gordon, if you’re drug tested often you should stick to a THC-free hemp extract formula. “The small amount of THC in full-spectrum products could lead to a positive test that could affect one’s legal or employment status,” he explains.
FAQ
Are there side effects of full-spectrum CBD oil?
While there aren’t many clinical studies to date about the effects of full-spectrum hemp CBD, some potential negative effects reported include: fatigue, appetite & weight changes, and
loose stools (which could be a result of a carrier oil, like MCT oil from coconuts).
Does full-spectrum CBD show up on a drug test?
Although unlikely, the trace amount of THC in full-spectrum hemp CBD could potentially show up on a drug test. It’s best to avoid full-spectrum hemp CBD if your legal or employment status depends on drug testing.
Can full-spectrum CBD make you feel tired?
Some anecdotal evidence and clinical data suggest that tiredness is a commonly reported effect of higher doses of full-spectrum hemp CBD, which is why many people leverage the botanical extract for help with relaxation and a good night’s rest.* Broad-spectrum hemp oil and CBD isolate can also induce sleepiness at higher doses.
Is there anyone who shouldn’t use full-spectrum CBD oil?
If you’re on medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or have specific health issues or considerations, you should speak with your doctor before taking any form of hemp CBD. Partnering with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen is always prudent.
The takeaway.
Full-spectrum hemp CBD offers a beneficial entourage effect that, despite containing a trace amount of THC, supports the endocannabinoid system (and won’t get you high).* Although the benefits of hemp CBD vary from person to person, the supplement should support a calm mood and stress relief—and with a quality product you’re likely to have a better experience.* And if oil tinctures aren’t your thing, we also have plenty of reputable recommendations for capsules and gummies.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.