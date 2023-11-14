Penguin grows organic hemp in Oregon, which it then distills into CBD oil using CO2 extraction (often considered one of the most environmentally friendly ways to get hemp). Available in five potencies, this tincture is a great option for those just beginning to explore CBD—but who are still eager to get the most of their oil.

Sustainability & Packaging: Penguin uses organic hemp grown in Oregon for its CBD extraction.

Transparency: All COAs are available on the site.

*Sponsored selection