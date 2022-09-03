Hemp CBD has only been recently legal across the United States since December 2018, so it’s no surprise that many people are still confused about how to shop for the best hemp CBD products—let alone how to determine what counts as a “good value” in the hemp CBD world.

The good news? The continued expansion and competition seen in hemp farming and the hemp CBD market means the prices should only get cheaper with time, making hemp CBD more affordable than ever. The bad news is that this same rapid growth makes it harder to decipher what’s actually worth your money.

Similar to any other product, quality is often one of the first things to decrease with hemp CBD when a company wants to save. As a result, it’s important to still consider the quality, sourcing, and formulation of the hemp CBD product that you plan to purchase.

Below, we highlight the best cheap hemp CBD brands that hit the middle ground between quality and price—all with an average cost far below $0.10 per milligram of hemp CBD.