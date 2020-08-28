The Full-Spectrum Difference: The Hemp Oil You Should Really Be Reaching For

In the few short years since it burst onto the scene, hemp oil has more than proven its worth as a powerful addition to your health and wellness routine. With so much emerging interest, the current choices for hemp oil are seemingly endless (and a bit intimidating, at that). It can be (understandably) confusing to decide which one is right for your unique needs.

The good news? There ARE some key things to look for on a hemp label—from checking the THC percentage, to understanding third-party testing (look for a certificate of authenticity (COA)), to making sure it’s free of any artificial additives.

Paramount to anything, however, is one simple question—is this a full-spectrum hemp product?

Even if you do find a full-spectrum hemp oil, that doesn’t mean they’re all created equally. Buying from a trusted brand—we’re big fans of the Synchronicity™ line by Colorado-based company, Functional Remedies—that rigorously tests its products and strives for the highest levels of quality, potency, and purity can make all the difference.