Hemp vs. CBD: What's The Difference?

Hemp oil is safe and legal: It must contain less than 0.3% THC, it is legal in all 50 states, and it will not get you high even in large doses. Hemp oil contains high concentrations of beneficial cannabinoids like CBD.

While CBD and THC are the most well-known cannabinoids, the hemp plant contains more than 140 different cannabinoids in total. In addition to the cannabinoids, hemp is also rich in organic compounds called terpenes that give the plant its smell and taste. Each of these cannabinoids and terpenes is associated with various benefits, like supporting sleep, digestion, and immune function.*

While each cannabinoid and terpene is beneficial on its own, all of these compounds are synergistic when taken together—a phenomenon called "the entourage effect."*

That's what makes hemp oil extract so impressive. As a rich source of cannabinoids, hemp oil extract imparts the entourage effect, meaning you benefit from all the plant compounds.