Bowe says that chronic stress and poor sleep can lead to a decreased production of collagen and hyaluronic acid. “That can obviously lead to age-related changes in the skin over time,” she notes.

While one stressful week at work or a night of restless sleep won’t necessarily make your skin age overnight, it’s essential to keep this connection in mind, as skin aging is directly related to a lack in collagen production, amongst other factors like UV exposure.

Hyaluronic acid is the key molecule responsible for keeping skin naturally hydrated2 —so it only makes sense that a lack can lead to skin dryness.

In addition to getting enough sleep and managing stress, using targeting supplements can help enhance your levels from within—here’s a curated list of the best collagen and hyaluronic acid supplements to check that box.