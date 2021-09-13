If you’ve spent some time in my section, you likely know that we take beauty advice from a wide variety of experts. Sure, dermatologists, aestheticians, makeup artists, and hair stylists make up the core of experts—but we also talk to individuals like joy strategists, psychologists, chemists, sleep experts, eco-justice advocates, and spiritual leaders. Why? Beauty can take many forms—and all are valid.

And one way we are particularly interested in beauty is how you can optimize your skin health through what you consume, like your diet and supplements. And to get to the bottom of this, who better to talk to than a registered dietitian and nutrition scientist with a doctorate in foods and nutrition, like our very own director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. This week she joins my podcast Clean Beauty School to chat about the vast world of beauty supplements, dietary choices for your skin, and her own skin care journey. (Check it out — we cover a lot of ground.)

And while we get quite technical and into the science weeds, the crux of the episode is about how skin care is never just about vanity: "Just because your skin is literally placed superficially, doesn’t mean you can treat it superficially," she tells us.

Here, how she takes care of her own skin.