PSA: Vitamin C Supplements Can Cause These Surprising Side Effects

As for skin care, Michels warns that some products with vitamin C may cause mild irritation—especially if you go out in the sun right after applying them. Since vitamin C supplements can provide similar skin health benefits to topical products, you can always get your dose orally to sidestep bothersome concerns.

Each body is different, and there’s no dose that can definitively guarantee side effects for everyone. Michels says that even at the highest doses (again, above 2,000 milligrams), side effects often dissipate after a week as the body adjusts.

Johnson also notes that GI concerns typically resolves once the vitamin C has been properly absorbed into the system.

Taking a vitamin C supplement with water can help aid absorption and minimize the mild side effects that may come when unabsorbed leftovers need to be disposed of (i.e., via urine). To further optimize absorption, consider a highly bioavailable form of vitamin C —such as PureWay-C™, a vitamin C-lipid-bioflavonoid complex featured in mbg’s vitamin C potency+. If side effects persist, it’s always smart to consult a health care provider.