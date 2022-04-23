 Skip to content

Vitamin C Promotes Optimal Cardiovascular Health In 3 Massive Ways*
Vitamin C Promotes Optimal Cardiovascular Health In 3 Massive Ways*

Vitamin C Promotes Optimal Cardiovascular Health In 3 Massive Ways*

Josey Murray
Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Smiling Woman Wearing Yellow Dress On The Street.

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

April 23, 2022

When you think of vitamin C, your mind may automatically conjure up images of a tall glass of OJ, a day off from work spent under the covers, or even the orange powder that everyone seems to take as soon as something starts going around. If this is the case, you're not way off base—all our lives, we've been taught to depend on vitamin C to support our immune health.* 

But exclusively viewing vitamin C as synonymous with a healthy immune system neglects all of this mighty vitamin's other exceptional properties and functions. Vitamin C also promotes skin, joint, and eye health and even bolsters a healthy mood.* Plus, it's a vital component for one of the most important organs in your body: your heart.* 

This famous essential vitamin is full of surprises, and the way it supports your cardiovascular health will give you even more reason to love and appreciate it.* 

3 ways vitamin C helps keep your heart healthy.

Vitamin C is involved in a few different aspects of your cardiovascular system, making sufficient intake of the vitamin key to a happy and healthy heart:* 

1. Promotes healthy blood pressure.

Research suggests vitamin C supplementation plays a role in maintaining healthy blood pressure, thanks in part to the essential vitamin's vital role in collagen production.* 

Vitamin C is required for collagen synthesis (which is why it's loved by health and beauty experts everywhere). While it does wonders for skin, hair, and nail health, collagen is also necessary in other parts of your body—like your arteries.* With adequate vitamin C intake, proper collagen production allows for flexible and healthy arteries, which are key to facilitating dilation of vessels and healthy blood pressure.* 

2. Supports endothelial function.

The endothelium is a thin membrane made of endothelial cells that line the heart and blood vessels. Our bodies depend on the proper operation of the endothelium, as it regulates the passage of cells and substances from the blood to other tissue and controls constriction and dilation of the blood vessels.

According to a research review in the journal Atherosclerosis, vitamin C supplementation promotes the overall health and function of the endothelium.* 

In addition to aiding endothelial function, vitamin C also promotes antioxidant activity to protect this very active tissue.* Free radicals target the endothelium, but vitamin C's antioxidant actions help buffer against reactive oxidative species (ROS) and maintain oxidative balance for endothelial resilience and functioning.*

3. Protects against lipid peroxidation.

Lipid peroxidation is when free radicals oxidize unsaturated fats. It's like targeted oxidative stress of healthy fats (i.e., that are found in cell membranes throughout your body, including your heart). Why is this a bad thing? Well, unsaturated fats like omega-3s deliver a host of important cardiovascular functions, such as regulating healthy blood cholesterol levels, promoting anti-inflammatory actions, and stabilizing heart rhythms. 

In short, lipid peroxidation is something we don't want. Thanks to its potent antioxidant properties, the multitalented powerhouse micronutrient vitamin C helps protect these essential fats from unruly free radicals.* 

The takeaway.

Sufficient intake of vitamin C—from vitamin-C-rich foods and a high-quality vitamin C supplement like mbg's vitamin C potency+—helps keep your cardiovascular system in tiptop shape.* From promoting healthy, glowing skin and delivering overall mood support to bolstering our immune and cardiovascular systems, vitamin C is a powerhouse nutrient with benefits across the whole body.*

Next time you think about vitamin C, take its wide range of benefits into consideration rather than attaching it to a singular identity. At the end of the day, vitamin C has multiple dimensions (just like the rest of us).

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
