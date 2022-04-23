When you think of vitamin C, your mind may automatically conjure up images of a tall glass of OJ, a day off from work spent under the covers, or even the orange powder that everyone seems to take as soon as something starts going around. If this is the case, you're not way off base—all our lives, we've been taught to depend on vitamin C to support our immune health.*

But exclusively viewing vitamin C as synonymous with a healthy immune system neglects all of this mighty vitamin's other exceptional properties and functions. Vitamin C also promotes skin, joint, and eye health and even bolsters a healthy mood.* Plus, it's a vital component for one of the most important organs in your body: your heart.*

This famous essential vitamin is full of surprises, and the way it supports your cardiovascular health will give you even more reason to love and appreciate it.*