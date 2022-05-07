 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
People Love This Supplement For Beauty Benefits, Energy, Immune Support & More*
|
Expert Reviewed People Love This Supplement For Beauty Benefits, Energy, Immune Support & More*

People Love This Supplement For Beauty Benefits, Energy, Immune Support & More*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

May 7, 2022 — 11:03 AM

Many people think that vitamin C is only useful during specific seasons or situations—like when you’re feeling subpar and want to give your immune system some extra support.* While it’s true that vitamin C bolsters immune function and response, it turns out that taking it every once and a while doesn’t fully unlock the vitamin’s capabilities and health benefits.*

That’s right, to experience the victories of vitamin C sufficiency, it’s imperative that you’re getting adequate amounts of the essential vitamin on a daily basis. The fact is that half of U.S. adults aren’t getting enough vitamin C from their diet alone, so there’s a 50/50 chance you would benefit from daily vitamin C supplementation—especially if your diet is missing these vitamin-C-rich foods.

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(24)
vitamin C potency+

Perhaps you feel your immune system is doing just fine (thank you very much) or you already use a vitamin C topical serum for skin health (which is completely advantageous in its own right), so you’re wondering if taking vitamin C daily would actually enhance your overall well-being.*

Instead of listing the many, many benefits of an oral vitamin C supplement, we’re going to let real customers speak to the value of mbg’s vitamin C potency+

From efficacious dosing and optimized absorption technology to hydrated skin and energy support, these customer reviews explain why vitamin C potency+ specifically is a fantastic choice for achieving sufficient vitamin C status and bolstering whole-body health.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“I give vitamin C potency+ an A+”

“This vitamin C potency+ gets a good grade from me. I take a multivitamin and I do believe vitamin C potency+ is useful for my specific needs.”

—Lauretta H.

“Got me out of my energy slump”

“I was feeling a bit rundown and definitely feel like these vitamin C supplements got me out of my energy slump. Also, they felt really gentle on my digestion—no burp ups or any other side effects. So nice to find such an absorbable vitamin C source that feels potent without all the sugar of citrus fruit! Go antioxidants, go!”*

—Lucas

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“My skin is so hydrated.”

“I love all of your vitamins. I take my vitamin C first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It gives me energy and my skin is so hydrated.”*

—Audra V.

“Exactly what I needed”

“Love this product, I feel better since taking it. I will continue to buy; it’s exactly what I needed. I love how personable the owners are to customers, especially explaining each product and how it works. Love that a lot—I will be a lifetime customer as long as they keep making products this good and explaining what they do. Best products ever, but we need more in each bottle!”

—Denise F.

vitamin C potency+

"This vegan formula provides an ultra-potent 1,000 mg dose of vitamin C with built-in absorption technology"*

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN Longevity Dietitian

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(24)

“Loving this for skin health benefits!”

“My esthetician told me that I should be using a vitamin C serum every day and also suggested I take a supplement since vitamin C is so important for skin health and collagen. So I started taking this one and love it so far!”*

—Cindy

“Everything I need, nothing I don’t”

“This is exactly what I was looking for in a vitamin C supplement (or any supplement, really)—everything I need, nothing I don’t, in effective doses.”

—Lydia G.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Fits seamlessly into my routine”

“My skin is more glowy, I have lots of energy, and I love knowing I am taking care of my immune system. Fits seamlessly into my routine.”*

—Dani L.

“So gentle on my stomach”

“I've been taking one gram of vitamin C for years, but this mindbodygreen product has convinced me to switch brands. This supplement is the best of both worlds: vitamin C and citrus bioactives. Also, some high-dose vitamin C products make my tummy upset, but this one is totally gentle, probably because of the absorption technology mbg invested in here. Thank you!”

—Jessica

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“The potency of this formula makes me feel confident I’m getting the maximum benefits.”

“In the past, I’ve mainly taken vitamin C when I’m feeling ‘meh,’ but in reading more about it I’ve learned how important it is to take daily for whole-body health. The potency of this formula makes me feel confident I’m getting the maximum benefits.”*

—Lia D.

“I have healthy levels of vitamin C with this product.”

“I love how well-rounded this vitamin C formula is! Because of its fancy absorption, I feel good knowing I have healthy levels of vitamin C with this product.”*

—Lauren G.

“I’ve incorporated it into my daily nutrition ritual.”

“I used to take vitamin C seasonally, but now that I’m more familiar with its benefits for my entire body, I’ve incorporated it into my daily nutrition ritual.”

—Haley C.

“Always backed by science”

“mbg’s daily essentials deliver the most complete dosages (always backed by science). I’m excited to see a vitamin C product added to the collection.”

—Dylan R.

“Strengthens my immune system”

“Taking vitamin C potency+ has given my immune system an extra line of defense.”*

—James M.

“Loving this new product!”

“I’m loving this new product! I take vitamin C not just because I know it's a powerful antioxidant, but also to support my skin health. I know this premium C from mbg is upping my beauty game.”*

—Mary A.

“Has ticked all the boxes for me”

“mbg’s vitamin C potency+ has ticked all the boxes for me. It is not only an excellent source of vitamin C but also vegan, which is a major plus for my lifestyle!”

—Julia R.

“Added benefit of ingredients like fatty acids and citrus bioflavonoids”

“Daily vitamin C has been a part of my supplement regimen for years. I was so happy to find mindbodygreen’s vitamin C potency+ so I could step up my vitamin C dose with the added benefit of ingredients like fatty acids and citrus bioflavonoids!”

—Gracie H.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(24)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(24)
vitamin C potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*
Integrative Health

Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert

Olivia Giacomo
Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert
Integrative Health

This Year I'm Giving My Mom The Gift Of Quality Sleep — Here's How

Braelyn Wood
This Year I'm Giving My Mom The Gift Of Quality Sleep — Here's How
Beauty

Skin Looking Congested & Bumpy Right Now? You're Going To Want To Read This

Jamie Schneider
Skin Looking Congested & Bumpy Right Now? You're Going To Want To Read This
Personal Growth

How To "Mother Yourself" With Nurturing Energy This Weekend & Beyond

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To "Mother Yourself" With Nurturing Energy This Weekend & Beyond
Integrative Health

4 Ways This Nutrient Supports Healthy Aging, Every Step Of The Way

Morgan Chamberlain
4 Ways This Nutrient Supports Healthy Aging, Every Step Of The Way
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Find Out Why People Are Loving This Probiotic For Healthy Digestion*

Abby Moore
Find Out Why People Are Loving This Probiotic For Healthy Digestion*
Beauty

9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow

Emily Rekstis
9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow
Integrative Health

What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know

Emma Loewe
What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know
Sex

This Is A Big Reason Couples Stop Having Sex — & It's A Huge Red Flag

Kelly Gonsalves
This Is A Big Reason Couples Stop Having Sex — & It's A Huge Red Flag
Healthy Weight

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

The One Thing On Your Bed That May Keep You From Sleeping Through The Night

Emma Loewe
The One Thing On Your Bed That May Keep You From Sleeping Through The Night
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-c-customer-review-roundup
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!