This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More

People Love This Supplement For Beauty Benefits, Energy, Immune Support & More*
Many people think that vitamin C is only useful during specific seasons or situations—like when you’re feeling subpar and want to give your immune system some extra support.* While it’s true that vitamin C bolsters immune function and response, it turns out that taking it every once and a while doesn’t fully unlock the vitamin’s capabilities and health benefits.*
That’s right, to experience the victories of vitamin C sufficiency, it’s imperative that you’re getting adequate amounts of the essential vitamin on a daily basis. The fact is that half of U.S. adults aren’t getting enough vitamin C from their diet alone, so there’s a 50/50 chance you would benefit from daily vitamin C supplementation—especially if your diet is missing these vitamin-C-rich foods.
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*
Perhaps you feel your immune system is doing just fine (thank you very much) or you already use a vitamin C topical serum for skin health (which is completely advantageous in its own right), so you’re wondering if taking vitamin C daily would actually enhance your overall well-being.*
Instead of listing the many, many benefits of an oral vitamin C supplement, we’re going to let real customers speak to the value of mbg’s vitamin C potency+.
From efficacious dosing and optimized absorption technology to hydrated skin and energy support, these customer reviews explain why vitamin C potency+ specifically is a fantastic choice for achieving sufficient vitamin C status and bolstering whole-body health.*
“I give vitamin C potency+ an A+”
“This vitamin C potency+ gets a good grade from me. I take a multivitamin and I do believe vitamin C potency+ is useful for my specific needs.”
—Lauretta H.
“Got me out of my energy slump”
“I was feeling a bit rundown and definitely feel like these vitamin C supplements got me out of my energy slump. Also, they felt really gentle on my digestion—no burp ups or any other side effects. So nice to find such an absorbable vitamin C source that feels potent without all the sugar of citrus fruit! Go antioxidants, go!”*
—Lucas
“My skin is so hydrated.”
“I love all of your vitamins. I take my vitamin C first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It gives me energy and my skin is so hydrated.”*
—Audra V.
“Exactly what I needed”
“Love this product, I feel better since taking it. I will continue to buy; it’s exactly what I needed. I love how personable the owners are to customers, especially explaining each product and how it works. Love that a lot—I will be a lifetime customer as long as they keep making products this good and explaining what they do. Best products ever, but we need more in each bottle!”
—Denise F.
“Loving this for skin health benefits!”
“My esthetician told me that I should be using a vitamin C serum every day and also suggested I take a supplement since vitamin C is so important for skin health and collagen. So I started taking this one and love it so far!”*
—Cindy
“Everything I need, nothing I don’t”
“This is exactly what I was looking for in a vitamin C supplement (or any supplement, really)—everything I need, nothing I don’t, in effective doses.”
—Lydia G.
“Fits seamlessly into my routine”
“My skin is more glowy, I have lots of energy, and I love knowing I am taking care of my immune system. Fits seamlessly into my routine.”*
—Dani L.
“So gentle on my stomach”
“I've been taking one gram of vitamin C for years, but this mindbodygreen product has convinced me to switch brands. This supplement is the best of both worlds: vitamin C and citrus bioactives. Also, some high-dose vitamin C products make my tummy upset, but this one is totally gentle, probably because of the absorption technology mbg invested in here. Thank you!”
—Jessica
“The potency of this formula makes me feel confident I’m getting the maximum benefits.”
“In the past, I’ve mainly taken vitamin C when I’m feeling ‘meh,’ but in reading more about it I’ve learned how important it is to take daily for whole-body health. The potency of this formula makes me feel confident I’m getting the maximum benefits.”*
—Lia D.
“I have healthy levels of vitamin C with this product.”
“I love how well-rounded this vitamin C formula is! Because of its fancy absorption, I feel good knowing I have healthy levels of vitamin C with this product.”*
—Lauren G.
“I’ve incorporated it into my daily nutrition ritual.”
“I used to take vitamin C seasonally, but now that I’m more familiar with its benefits for my entire body, I’ve incorporated it into my daily nutrition ritual.”
—Haley C.
“Always backed by science”
“mbg’s daily essentials deliver the most complete dosages (always backed by science). I’m excited to see a vitamin C product added to the collection.”
—Dylan R.
“Strengthens my immune system”
“Taking vitamin C potency+ has given my immune system an extra line of defense.”*
—James M.
“Loving this new product!”
“I’m loving this new product! I take vitamin C not just because I know it's a powerful antioxidant, but also to support my skin health. I know this premium C from mbg is upping my beauty game.”*
—Mary A.
“Has ticked all the boxes for me”
“mbg’s vitamin C potency+ has ticked all the boxes for me. It is not only an excellent source of vitamin C but also vegan, which is a major plus for my lifestyle!”
—Julia R.
“Added benefit of ingredients like fatty acids and citrus bioflavonoids”
“Daily vitamin C has been a part of my supplement regimen for years. I was so happy to find mindbodygreen’s vitamin C potency+ so I could step up my vitamin C dose with the added benefit of ingredients like fatty acids and citrus bioflavonoids!”
—Gracie H.
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*