Experts Warn, Your Collagen Supplement Might Be Missing This Important Thing

Experts Warn That Your Collagen Supplement Might Be Missing This
Finding a collagen supplement that works for your needs is no small feat. Just consider how much thought and how many variables go into finding an optimal formula: What’s the sourcing? What are the excipients, if any? How much collagen is actually in each serving? Does the formula contain any additional actives to support the collagen peptides themselves once consumed? A laundry list, indeed. (If you want more information on how to look for collagen supplements, and what some good options to start with—check out our guide to our favorite collagen supplements.)
On that last query, one additional nutrient your body needs in order to properly produce collagen is vitamin C.* And not only are many American diets lacking—most collagen supplement formulas are too.
Why experts want you to look for vitamin C in your collagen supplement.
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*
A thoughtfully made collagen supplement should contain vitamin C, a classic antioxidant that is a vital part of the collagen production process.* "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance,"* says Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist. See, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant.* Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production, tend to collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis, or the pathway in which collagen is made.*
We’d also be remiss not to mention that the vitamin not only helps with collagen production, but supports the protein after the fact, too: Vitamin C stabilizes the collagen you already have, thanks to its antioxidant properties that can help neutralize free radicals.*
And unfortunately, many Americans aren’t getting the recommended amount of this essential water-soluble micronutrient for optimal skin health.* See, your body cannot make the nutrient on its own. Therefore, it must be ingested daily. While true deficiency is quite rare (as you can get vitamins C from a bunch of foods, including leafy greens and citrus), many people fall short of that gold standard.
"The reality is that we have a nation walking around with widespread nutrient inadequacies. This is a fact rooted in data, and meanwhile, there's a simple solution,” says mbg's director of scientific affairs and in-house nutritionist, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N., on the mindbodygreen podcast. "It turns out, 35% of U.S. adults are not eating the recommended amount of vitamin C. That's over a hundred million Americans." This is why many experts encourage you to find a collagen powder that contains vitamin C already in the blend, helping you reach the daily dosage and fill that common gap.
The takeaway.
The best beauty supplements are those that work with your body to achieve optimal skin and hair benefits. And one way that you can improve your body’s collagen production is to support it with adequate amounts of vitamin C.*
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*