Calendula tea comes from cheerful-looking yellow calendula flowers, named for the Latin word for “little clock,” probably because of their round shape. These flowers and their leaves provide the makings of a slightly bitter-tasting, yellow-hued beverage that packs potential for relieving menstrual cramps, reducing fevers, and more.

Though calendula tea has been used in folk medicine for centuries, it’s not as popular as some of its herbal tea cousins, and not all that common in mainstream stores. You may have to order calendula online or from specialty tea providers. If you do so, you can expect to pay about $1-3 per ounce.

Like most brewed teas, calendula isn’t a source of any macro- or micronutrients. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have health benefits! The tea leaves contain various antioxidants, including terpenes, flavonoids, polyphenols, and carotenoids. When released into water through steeping, these antioxidants don’t provide calories but do help reduce inflammation in the body1 . Calendula tea is naturally caffeine-free, making it suitable to sip at any time.