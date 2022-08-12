About 7 months ago, I had an awful dermatitis breakout on my face (more specifically referred to as perioral dermatitis). While there are plenty of causes for this kind of skin reaction, mine was triggered by over-exfoliation.

At the time, I was using a prescription-strength retinoid called Tazorac. Although the topical cream is great for acne and healthy skin aging, it should only be used in moderation. Otherwise the vitamin can over-exfoliate the skin, which compromises the barrier and can lead to dermatitis, among other reactions.

When I was trying to clear my rash, I came across a TikTok page where medical esthetician Isabela Traboscia shared her secret to getting rid of her own dermatitis: drugstore calendula cream.

While I was utterly shocked at the before and after photos she shared, I was just as skeptical. I didn’t believe that a $10 botanical cream sold online could calm my dermatitis, especially after prescriptions had failed to do so. To say the least, I was shocked by my own results—but it shouldn’t have been a surprise given the proven benefits of calendula oil.