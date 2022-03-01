It’s one of the most common questions regarding exfoliation: How much is too much? Quick answer: It depends on your skin type. If you have more sensitive skin, over-exfoliation can happen fairly easily, whereas those with oily skin or those who have been using exfoliating products for a longer period of time may be able to tolerate it better. Either way, anyone can overdo it.

And let’s not forget: Retinol enhances cell turnover and helps shed dead skin. In fact, it’s one of the most popular exfoliating agents used in skin care today, but it isn’t something to take lightly. It can have some unpleasant side effects if used incorrectly—that is, using it too often or a concentration that is too strong for your skin.

We suggest checking out our in-depth retinol breakdown here for a full list of side effects, but some of the most common are dry, flaky skin and an overall “tight” feeling on the face. However, there’s another sneaky giveaway you may not expect: Enter, perioral dermatitis.