8 Ways You Can Use Rosewater In Your Health & Skin Routine

La vie en rosewater.

Rosewater is one of those truly multifaceted products that can be used in the kitchen to sweeten foods as well as in the bathroom and bedroom as a beauty and healing product. Best of all, the luxurious scent of this marvelous little water adds a bit of zest to your cooking without breaking the bank.

The homeopathic roots of rosewater date as far back as the ancient Egyptians. According to legend, Cleopatra would take milk baths with rose petals floating to keep her skin soft, smooth, and gloriously scented.