There's one so-called health food that I think is responsible for tons of breakouts, and this is yogurt—yep, yogurt. Why am I throwing this well-known health-boosting food under the bus?

It’s true that yogurt offers your gut (the tube that stretches the length from your mouth to your navel) live probiotics that can help with many digestive issues and can actually help reduce acne breakouts for many people. Yogurt is a complex food and can come in many guises. You might be clued into the fact that fruit-flavored or fruit-on-the-bottom yogurts are too full of sugar, or that the "light" varieties are full of chemicals and artificial sweeteners—but the pitfalls run deeper than this. So while yogurt is still a great health food, for some it can cause a worsening of acne and breakouts. How do you know if you might have an intolerance to yogurt, and what causes this sort of breakout?