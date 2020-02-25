This is a much more rare scenario, but there are cases of it. And here’s where a lot of people get confused. People who are lactose intolerant can often eat yogurt without consequence, while those who have an allergy to milk and milk products won't be able to eat this cultured milk. Why? Yogurt is much lower in lactose—a sugar found in dairy products—than other milk products. A milk allergy happens when your immune system overreacts or rejects milk proteins. It's the proteins in milk—whey and casein—that can be difficult for the body to process and thus cause allergy. Milk allergy affects about 2.5% of children under 3 years old and becomes more rare with age. Symptoms of a milk allergy can range from rashes, hives, itching, swelling, and acne—to something more serious like trouble breathing, wheezing, and anaphylactic shock. However, you don't need to have a full-blown allergy to have this dairy trigger your breakouts. Research has indicated that those who consumed large amounts of whey proteins are more likely to have acne2 .