The word "fat" refers to compounds that are subsets of lipids and are typically water insoluble. Lipids help you store energy, synthesize protein (in other words: build muscle), and maintain healthy hormone levels. Fat comes in many forms, not all of which can be produced naturally by the body—and this is why you need to feed it with fat from your diet.

The reason "fat" has developed such a negative reputation is because it also pertains to that excess buildup around your love handles and under your chin. And therein lies the issue—most people confuse dietary fat with cosmetic fat. While I do subscribe to the notion that "you are what you eat," in this case we can't take it quite that literally. The fat you eat and the fat on your body are two completely different things.

It’s important that our bodies have a balance of omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are both considered polyunsaturated fatty acids, and we can only obtain them through our diets. While omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties, omega-6 fatty acids are pro-inflammatory. While it’s necessary for us to have levels of omega-6 in our bodies (some inflammation is necessary for our bodies, after all), a diet that’s too high in omega-6 will lead to harmful levels of inflammation. The average United States diet is characteristically high in omega-6, which could explain our remarkably high levels of inflammation. Omega-9 fatty acids, on the other hand, are considered monounsaturated fatty acids that can be produced naturally in our bodies. However, a diet high in omega-9 can also decrease inflammation levels.

Overall, healthy fats are necessary for our bodies to fight (and sometimes produce) inflammation. Some ways you can get your recommended amounts of plant-based, healthy fats are by eating coconut oil, MCT oil, avocados, chia seeds, walnuts, and flax seeds.