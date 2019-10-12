13 Beauty Experts & Founders Come Clean — About Going Clean

Switching to a clean, or cleaner, beauty routine? We all have to start somewhere. It can be as simple as picking up an organic moisturizer, liking the results, and deciding you'd like your entire routine to be more natural-leaning. Or maybe you've done a little Googling lately and are less than enthused about the ingredients in your normal products. Luckily, there are a plethora of clean beauty options on the market right now—from hair and body to skin care and makeup.

And here, we tapped the makers of some of those products on why they went clean: