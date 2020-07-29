mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty

5 Of The Best Dry Face Brushes: Everything You Need To Know About The Tool

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
dry face brush in a holder on a white background

Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 29, 2020 — 12:21 PM

Dry brushing is an ancient Ayurvedic tradition, currently beloved by many people of all backgrounds. Those who swear by it say it gives them a boost of energy, smoother skin, and a moment of pause in an otherwise busy day. Certainly, it's no wonder why people adore it.  

Now, it is most commonly thought of as a body routine, traditionally as well as in practice. However, it does have a lesser-known alternative use: Your face. If you are already well versed in the practice of dry face brushing, feel free to skip to our product suggestions below; if not, let's do a little debrief.  

Dry face brushing, explained. 

Dry face brushing is the practice of using a brush with stiffer bristles on your skin with the intent of exfoliating skin cells, encouraging circulation, and, for many, simply offering a moment of self-care. "Dry brushing is very useful for increasing circulation and exfoliating the skin," San Francisco–based aesthetician Kayla Franzblau previously told us. "It's a really affordable and easy way to keep skin free of congestion at home." 

Consider dry face brushing like you might a facial scrub: It is a physical exfoliator that sloughs off the top layer of dead skin cells through manual removal (unlike chemical exfoliators, which break down the bonds between skin cells). And you should abide by similar guidelines as you might a scrub: Always be gentle, and only do it once or twice a week. 

The last point deviates a bit from full-body dry brushing, as some practice it daily or every other day. But there's a good reason you shouldn't attempt a seven-day-a-week practice: The skin on your face is thinner and far more delicate than that of your body. It simply cannot deal with that much exfoliation, and it could cause irritation, redness, or serious damage to your skin.  

If you want a tutorial on the specific motions to do when dry brushing, see our five-step guide here.

Advertisement

The 5 best facial dry brushes. 

And before you grab your body dry brush or go to purchase any ol' brush online, know that you'll need a separate one for your face. Face dry brushes use softener, more gentle bristles (again, the skin is much more delicate), and are usually smaller (as they aren't covering as wide of a surface area). 

Tweezerman Dry Face Brush

This option uses nylon bristles that are infused with antioxidants from green tea, so you get some added skin care benefits too. The compact brush also has a fun, pink handle and affordable price point, making this a great entry point option for any newbies. 

Dry Face Brush, Tweezerman ($14)

tweazerman dry brush
mindbodygreen

Naturopathica Facial Cleansing Brush

A chic, elegant option for your vanity or bathroom counter: This navy blue and cream bristle brush looks as good as it feels. It's ultra-soft and sticks to nylon bristles (so it's vegan) for a very sensorial experience. 

Facial Cleansing Brush, Naturopathica ($30) 

naturopathica dry face brush
mindbodygreen

Aveda Tulasara Radiant Facial Dry Brush

With a sleek oval shape, this fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. The easygoing nylon fibers sweep over your face; said fibers come in undulating lengths, too, so it has a rippling sensation across your face. 

Tulasara Radiant Facial Dry Brush, Aveda ($44)

aveda dry brush
mindbodygreen

Province Apothecary Glow Dry Face Brush

With responsibly sourced goat-hair bristles and a sturdy oak handle, this option makes for a bit stronger experience. Consider this one if you are well versed in dry face brushing and are looking for the next step. Read: Beginners should stick to something softer. 

Glow Dry Face Brush, Province Apothecary ($52) 

dry brush
mindbodygreen

Skin Gym Glow Facial Brush

This brush comes with a longer handle (it's a personal preference: Some like to grip the tool directly; others prefer this version). This also uses goat hairs, so this will be a more abrasive version than the nylon brushes. 

Glow Facial Brush, Skin Gym ($32)

dry brush
mindbodygreen

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts
PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

How To Style Baby Hairs: 3 Steps To Swirl Those Strands, Based On Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Style Baby Hairs: 3 Steps To Swirl Those Strands, Based On Hair Type
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Personal Growth

Do You Have An Insecure Attachment Style? What It Means + How To Heal

Abby Moore
Do You Have An Insecure Attachment Style? What It Means + How To Heal
Recipes

This Summertime Peaches & "Cream" Smoothie Supports Glowy Skin

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Summertime Peaches & "Cream" Smoothie Supports Glowy Skin
Beauty

Should You Be Using Grapeseed Oil On Your Hair? This Is What Experts Say

Alexandra Engler
Should You Be Using Grapeseed Oil On Your Hair? This Is What Experts Say
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What Actually Is A Sociopath? 5 Ways To Spot One, From Experts

Abby Moore
What Actually Is A Sociopath? 5 Ways To Spot One, From Experts
Personal Growth

Are Female Narcissists Different? Psychologists Weigh In

Abby Moore
Are Female Narcissists Different? Psychologists Weigh In
Spirituality

7 Spiritual Rituals To Celebrate The Abundance Of Late Summer

Barbara Biziou
7 Spiritual Rituals To Celebrate The Abundance Of Late Summer
Healthy Weight

Only 12% Of Americans Are Metabolically Healthy: How To Ensure You Fit The Bill

Jason Wachob
Only 12% Of Americans Are Metabolically Healthy: How To Ensure You Fit The Bill
Integrative Health

Will An Annual Cancer Test Become Standard? Possibly, Thanks To New Research

Eliza Sullivan
Will An Annual Cancer Test Become Standard? Possibly, Thanks To New Research
Sex

A Public Health Researcher Explains 5 Issues Affecting Black Women's Sex Lives

Ashley Townes, Ph.D., MPH
A Public Health Researcher Explains 5 Issues Affecting Black Women's Sex Lives
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-dry-face-brushes

Your article and new folder have been saved!