Dry face brushing is the practice of using a brush with stiffer bristles on your skin with the intent of exfoliating skin cells, encouraging circulation, and, for many, simply offering a moment of self-care. "Dry brushing is very useful for increasing circulation and exfoliating the skin," San Francisco–based aesthetician Kayla Franzblau previously told us. "It's a really affordable and easy way to keep skin free of congestion at home."

Consider dry face brushing like you might a facial scrub: It is a physical exfoliator that sloughs off the top layer of dead skin cells through manual removal (unlike chemical exfoliators, which break down the bonds between skin cells). And you should abide by similar guidelines as you might a scrub: Always be gentle, and only do it once or twice a week.

The last point deviates a bit from full-body dry brushing, as some practice it daily or every other day. But there's a good reason you shouldn't attempt a seven-day-a-week practice: The skin on your face is thinner and far more delicate than that of your body. It simply cannot deal with that much exfoliation, and it could cause irritation, redness, or serious damage to your skin.

