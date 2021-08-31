Yeast infections are uncomfortable (and that’s putting it lightly), which means chronic or recurring yeast infections are even more irritating. If you frequently suffer from yeast infections, despite trying a bunch of natural remedies, could it be possible that stress is the trigger?

To get to the bottom of this rumor that stress can cause yeast infections, mbg spoke with a couple of functional medicine doctors and OB/GYNs. Here’s what they have to say about the possible connection.