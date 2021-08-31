Can Stress Cause A Yeast Infection? OB/GYN & Docs Explain
Yeast infections are uncomfortable (and that’s putting it lightly), which means chronic or recurring yeast infections are even more irritating. If you frequently suffer from yeast infections, despite trying a bunch of natural remedies, could it be possible that stress is the trigger?
To get to the bottom of this rumor that stress can cause yeast infections, mbg spoke with a couple of functional medicine doctors and OB/GYNs. Here’s what they have to say about the possible connection.
Why do yeast infections happen?
“The first thing you need to know about yeast infections is that we all have yeast in our bodies—in our GI tracts, our mouths, and yes, in our vaginas, too,” functional family medicine doctor Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D., previously wrote for mbg. When yeast starts to grow in excess, that’s when it becomes a yeast infection.
Is there a link between stress and yeast infections?
There is no clinical evidence connecting stress to yeast infections. However, “stress can change how your body reacts to infections and usually makes infections harder to resolve,” OB/GYN Heather Irobunda, M.D., says. “So it is possible that if you are under a lot of stress, your yeast infection may linger a bit longer.”
In other words, it might not be causing the infection, but stress could be the reason it’s sticking around for so long.
So, what can cause a yeast infection?
Changes in the vagina’s pH can increase the growth and presence of yeast in the vagina, Irobunda says, which can lead to symptoms of itching, burning, and discharge. “The discomfort can be either external or internal or both,” functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., tells mbg.
Other possible causes of yeast infections are antibiotics, increased sugar intake, an imbalanced gut microbiome, Trubow says. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), women who are pregnant, using hormonal contraceptives, or have a weakened immune system may also be more susceptible to vaginal candidiasis (a type of yeast infection).
Ways to prevent yeast infections
Since reducing stress won’t necessarily prevent a yeast infection from occurring, keep these other tips in mind to help stave them off.
1. Take a probiotic
Addressing underlying gut dysfunction and imbalance can help reduce yeast infections, Trubow says. Taking a high quality probiotic is one way to support gut, and therefore, vaginal health. There are also vaginal probiotics, specifically targeted at balancing the vaginal microbiome. If you’re not sure what kind is best for you, consult with a physician or an OB/GYN.
2. Wear cotton underwear
Cotton underwear tends to be more breathable than other fabrics, which can keep air circulating and prevent moisture buildup, Boham says.
3. Don’t douche
“One great way to prevent yeast infections is to make sure not to use any sort of soap or feminine washes in the vagina,” Irobunda says. “The vagina cleans itself, so there is no need to use anything to help it do its job.” She also recommends using an unscented, mild soap or wash to prevent any unwanted reactions that might lead to an infection.
4. Limit processed foods and sugars
Eating a well-balanced diet and drinking plenty of water can also help prevent yeast infections, Irobunda adds. Part of that may include limiting processed foods and sugars, which according to Trubow can feed yeast in the gut. “Gut health is completely linked to vaginal health, so if the gut is off, that often throws off the vagina,” Trubow explains.
Bottom Line
Stress may not necessarily be causing yeast infections, but depending on how the body reacts to the stress, the infection may last longer. Avoiding external triggers can help manage these symptoms. If your yeast infections are persisting, seek help from a doctor.
