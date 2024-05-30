These 7 Must-Try, Research-Backed Ingredients Will Make Your Skin Glow

While we love using it topically, it's vital for internal skin health too: Your body can't make its own vitamin C or store it. "Vitamin C in humans must be ingested for survival. Most of the animal kingdom can produce its own vitamin C; however, humans cannot produce it and, therefore, need to consume it," says cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson. That means every day. "Vitamin C is required for support of tissues in all parts of the body including the skin1 ,"* he notes, according to research.