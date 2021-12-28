These 7 Must-Try, Research-Backed Ingredients Will Make Your Skin Glow

If you've ever gone shopping for skin care products, you know there are a slew of vitamins that promise to give you a red-carpet-worthy complexion in a matter of no time. From vitamin A to vitamin C to others that don't even include the word vitamin, how do you know which options are best for your needs? The truth is: not all skin care ingredients are created equal. In fact, understanding which vitamins are beneficial for your skin type can make the world of difference when tackling common skin concerns like dark spots, signs of aging, dullness, and uneven tone.*

That's why we tapped experts to get the scoop on vitamin-infused skin care and supplements to understand which vitamins are best for you. Keep scrolling for the vitamins that can transform your skin when applied topically or via supplementation.*