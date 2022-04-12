So we mentioned that sun exposure contributes to skin aging via free radicals, but let’s get a quick refresher on how exactly this happens in the body.

"Free radicals set off a chain of events in your body that begin to cause signs of aging, including the breakdown of your collagen and elastin, which makes your skin wrinkle, sag, and appear thinner," dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. previously told mbg.

So it makes sense that if you’re looking to have healthy skin aging, getting in your antioxidants should be at the top of your priority list, next to SPF of course. This is especially true for astaxanthin, as it almost acts as an internal sunscreen, enhancing skin photoprotection from UV rays, and helping maintain a healthy inflammatory response.* Studies even show that astaxanthin can help delay the impacts of UV exposure.* But that’s not all; this antioxidant can actually benefit the skin post-sun and in the long term as well: Clinical research has found that astaxanthin helps improve skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture, as well as moisture content and skin elasticity.*

And these effects can show up in particular around the very delicate eye area, which tends to experience dryness and fine lines faster due to the thinner skin. In a double-blind clinical trial, individuals reported significant improvement in moisture levels especially around the eyes, and experienced overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.*