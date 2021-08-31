How much salmon do you need to get enough astaxanthin?

Supplements are a bonus: They’re there to, well, supplement your already healthy diet and lifestyle. Food comes first, but sometimes it can be pretty difficult to maximize the benefits of a certain phytonutrient through food alone. A common example is astaxanthin—you know, that potent antioxidant famous for giving salmon their peachy hue.

You see, to reap astaxanthin’s benefits for skin health and wrinkle reduction, you need to eat a hefty amount of salmon per day.* (We’re talking multiple fillets, here.) We explain the science below, as well as how to actually get your fill of the skin-smoothing antioxidant.*