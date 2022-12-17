Quick! Does Your Skin Pass The Collagen Test? This Will Tell You

How do you know if someone has a lot of collagen in their skin? Simple: Use the trusty pinch test. After you pinch your skin, it should snap right back into place, sort of like the consistency of Jello. If your skin bounces back quickly—congrats!—your skin is likely chock-full of collagen. If it falls flat or keeps jiggling, your complexion could probably use a collagen-supporting routine.

The concept of "Jello skin" went viral after content creator Ava Lee (otherwise known as Glow With Ava) posted a video of her receiving a facial. When her facialist pinches her cheek, it immediately holds its shape. "That just shows you have enough of a support cushion underneath," her facialist explains. "The way that it bounces… It's the perfect consistency of Jello. That's a perfect sign that you have a beautiful level of collagen in the skin."

But let's say your skin doesn't immediately bounce back like Lee's—what can you do to achieve that Jello-like consistency?

First things first: Proper hydration is crucial since dehydrated skin can also reveal fine lines and a dull, sallow appearance. Add a hyaluronic acid serum to your topical lineup, and don't forget to trap the hydration inside with a ceramide-rich moisturizer. If you want to go the extra mile, you can top everything off with a silky oil or balm to really lock in moisture.

You may also consider smart topicals (like retinol and glycolic acid) to stimulate collagen production in the skin, or you might use collagen supplements to restore your natural levels.

Collagen (specifically hydrolyzed collagen peptides) has been clinically shown to support skin elasticity and dermal density2 and even promote the skin's hydration levels. The result? Thicker, bouncier, juicier-looking skin from within. If you're on the hunt for a new powder, check out our list of the nine best collagen supplements on the market right now, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.