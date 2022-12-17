Quick! Does Your Skin Pass The Collagen Test? This Will Tell You
Here's a major bummer: Your collagen production naturally declines by an average of 1% each year1, starting in your mid-20s. And people who experience menopause see a dramatic drop (about 30%) in collagen production, which is why many start to see major skin shifts (like fine lines and sagging) during that time.
So, we know those two age-related bench marks, but how can we determine how much collagen we have, right here and right now? Luckily, there's a quick "collagen test" floating around TikTok that can help you out. Ahead, find out how to quickly measure your collagen levels—plus, how to restore your skin's bounce.
How to pass the collagen test.
How do you know if someone has a lot of collagen in their skin? Simple: Use the trusty pinch test. After you pinch your skin, it should snap right back into place, sort of like the consistency of Jello. If your skin bounces back quickly—congrats!—your skin is likely chock-full of collagen. If it falls flat or keeps jiggling, your complexion could probably use a collagen-supporting routine.
The concept of "Jello skin" went viral after content creator Ava Lee (otherwise known as Glow With Ava) posted a video of her receiving a facial. When her facialist pinches her cheek, it immediately holds its shape. "That just shows you have enough of a support cushion underneath," her facialist explains. "The way that it bounces… It's the perfect consistency of Jello. That's a perfect sign that you have a beautiful level of collagen in the skin."
But let's say your skin doesn't immediately bounce back like Lee's—what can you do to achieve that Jello-like consistency?
First things first: Proper hydration is crucial since dehydrated skin can also reveal fine lines and a dull, sallow appearance. Add a hyaluronic acid serum to your topical lineup, and don't forget to trap the hydration inside with a ceramide-rich moisturizer. If you want to go the extra mile, you can top everything off with a silky oil or balm to really lock in moisture.
You may also consider smart topicals (like retinol and glycolic acid) to stimulate collagen production in the skin, or you might use collagen supplements to restore your natural levels.
Collagen (specifically hydrolyzed collagen peptides) has been clinically shown to support skin elasticity and dermal density2 and even promote the skin's hydration levels. The result? Thicker, bouncier, juicier-looking skin from within. If you're on the hunt for a new powder, check out our list of the nine best collagen supplements on the market right now, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.
The takeaway.
We know skin sags as collagen levels decline, but how do you know where you are on the timeline? Simply pinch your skin to find out. If it bounces back, you're in solid shape. And if it doesn't, don't fret: There's much you can do to encourage firmness.
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.