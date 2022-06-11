How This Collagen Powder Can Help You Achieve Jello Skin*
If you press a finger to your cheek, does the skin bounce back? Think of how a baby's skin might react to the touch: You could say it's almost…Jello-like. Enter the newest buzzy beauty term, "Jello skin."
This phrase, coined by beauty influencer Ava Lee, aka Glow with Ava, has been flying around beauty TikTok as of late, with all sorts of tips and ticks claiming to help you achieve this bouncy effect. While loading on hydrating topicals can certainly help, no amount of moisturizer can fix the main contributor to sagging skin: loss of collagen. If you're hoping to secure a true Jello-like effect, you need to address your skin health internally—and this collagen powder works like a charm.*
Why you should take collagen supplements for Jello skin.
The truth? Physical signs of skin aging, like skin sagging, wrinkles, and fine lines can be tied to the aged fibroblasts in your skin. Fibroblasts are the cells responsible for creating collagen and elastin, which aid in normal skin function on the inside, leading to a youthful appearance on the outside. While elastin and collagen production does decrease as you age, targeted supplementation can support skin elasticity and promote the body's natural production of collagen.*
beauty & gut collagen+
And if you've been told that collagen supplements don't work (a popular misconception), that person likely didn't know about hydrolyzed collagen. Research has shown that hydrolyzed collagen peptides are effectively absorbed in your gut and increase key amino acid constituents in your bloodstream.*
As we mentioned earlier, skin hydration plays a huge role in creating a Jello skin effect as well. So literally hydrating (drink up!) is perhaps the understood step one. Then, of course, keeping a hyaluronic acid serum on hand is great, but ingested HA has been shown to support skin hydration as well.* This is why using hyaluronic acid topically and internally is the ultimate combo for optimally hydrated skin. Plus, skin hydration (supported internally and externally) has been shown to relieve fine lines and wrinkles.*
Keeping up with your vitamin C intake plays a role in synthesizing collagen, too, as your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant.* In short: Helping maintain your natural collagen levels with supplements, keeping your skin hydrated internally and externally, and making sure you get enough vitamin C can all contribute to a "Jello skin" effect.* This may sound like a tall order, but mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ checks all three of these boxes and more.
Our cutting-edge formula contains hydrolyzed collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, along with the protein building block L-glutamine, essential beauty-centric B vitamin biotin, and curcumin from turmeric extract plus sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for supporting anti-inflammatory and detoxification pathways while combating oxidative stress.* Essentially: It addresses skin health from multiple angles. Don't just take our word for it: Check out the slew of glowing reviews.
The takeaway.
Want your skin to bounce back like Jello? Collagen supplementation can help increase your natural production of elastin, which will help you achieve a plump, bouncy skin.* Other effective extras, like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, can help further support skin hydration and collagen synthesis, which plays a significant role in achieving that youthful effect.* Not to mention, taking a daily collagen supplement has benefits far beyond the skin, but you can learn more about that here.
