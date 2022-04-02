Like we said above, HA works wonders for skin hydration.* It’s a humectant, meaning it pulls water into the top layer of your skin, which can give your complexion that plump and supple look—within a few moments after topical application we might add! As such, you can find endless HA serums on the market (don’t worry; we compiled our favorites to make it a little less overwhelming).

But as we discussed above, you also have a natural supply of HA in your own body, and it dwindles as you age. It’s not a bad idea to double up via hyaluronic acid supplementation as well, as oral forms of HA have been shown to support skin hydration and appearance: In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging (less wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.*

Plus, hyaluronic acid makes its way throughout the full-body, other than just within the skin. To list off a few standouts: It's present in your tissues, joints, and blood vessels.