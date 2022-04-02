This Combo Is The Best Way to Use Hyaluronic Acid & Secure Dewy Skin*
Hydration is key when it comes to healthy skin aging. And while there are many different ways to hydrate your skin, hyaluronic acid (HA) tends to dominate a significant portion of the conversation. After all, it is the famous humectant that can hold 1,000 times its own weight in water. However, this molecule is important for your body both inside and out—let’s not forget that you have a natural occurring supply of HA in the body, and over 50% of it is present in the skin.
All that to say: It’s not a bad idea to double down. Here’s how different forms of hyaluronic acid can help you achieve glowing, supple skin that bounces back.*
Why you should add HA both internally and topically.
Like we said above, HA works wonders for skin hydration.* It’s a humectant, meaning it pulls water into the top layer of your skin, which can give your complexion that plump and supple look—within a few moments after topical application we might add! As such, you can find endless HA serums on the market (don’t worry; we compiled our favorites to make it a little less overwhelming).
But as we discussed above, you also have a natural supply of HA in your own body, and it dwindles as you age. It’s not a bad idea to double up via hyaluronic acid supplementation as well, as oral forms of HA have been shown to support skin hydration and appearance: In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging (less wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.*
Plus, hyaluronic acid makes its way throughout the full-body, other than just within the skin. To list off a few standouts: It's present in your tissues, joints, and blood vessels.
The bottom line? HA is undeniably important and can benefit your body in countless ways; to reap the full list of benefits, you might want to think about using it in serums and supplements. You’re probably thinking: Great, another supplement to add to the pile. But here’s the thing: Hyaluronic acid can actually be found in multi-ingredient formulas, so you don’t necessarily have to take a standalone HA supplement. In fact, we crafted up the ultimate skin, joint, and gut-loving blend to keep things easy.
mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ not only has 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid (which has been shown to promote joint mobility—bonus, no?) but is also packed with 17.7 grams of grass-fed collagen, as well as vitamins C and E, to support healthy skin, hair, nails, muscles, joints, and blood vessels.* And to add: Our powerful collagen blend is available in both a chocolate and unflavored option, so you whip it up into all sorts of recipes, like a tasty chocolate shaken espresso or matcha latte.
The takeaway.
While you’re likely familiar with hyaluronic acid in the skin care space, you should know that it’s just as beneficial to ingest as it is to apply topically.* On the surface, HA supports your skin's moisture barrier and gives it that healthy, plump look in record time. In the body, HA works to support your natural skin hydration levels and lubricate joints, enhance tissue repair, and aid the formation of blood vessels, while you’re at it.* We recommend taking advantage of both options, with a high-quality serum and supplement—ideally one with collagen, too, for a skin-loving one-stop shop.*
